Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Share Price

718.05
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open729.95
  • Day's High731.95
  • 52 Wk High1,106.3
  • Prev. Close728.25
  • Day's Low718.05
  • 52 Wk Low 672.8
  • Turnover (lac)41.56
  • P/E135.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value241.94
  • EPS5.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,893.62
  • Div. Yield0.17
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

729.95

Prev. Close

728.25

Turnover(Lac.)

41.56

Day's High

731.95

Day's Low

718.05

52 Week's High

1,106.3

52 Week's Low

672.8

Book Value

241.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,893.62

P/E

135.49

EPS

5.38

Divi. Yield

0.17

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.96%

Foreign: 32.96%

Indian: 28.26%

Non-Promoter- 9.30%

Institutions: 9.30%

Non-Institutions: 29.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

202.29

107.47

100.25

99.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,534.27

2,251.98

1,624.41

1,472.69

Net Worth

2,736.56

2,359.45

1,724.66

1,572.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

810.88

288.31

yoy growth (%)

181.25

Raw materials

-339.69

-123.42

As % of sales

41.89

42.81

Employee costs

-32.44

-12.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Profit before tax

99.42

44.74

Depreciation

-51.65

-15.37

Tax paid

-29.5

-9.95

Working capital

647.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

181.25

Op profit growth

174.68

EBIT growth

155

Net profit growth

100.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,475.07

1,601.91

1,073.77

810.89

528.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,475.07

1,601.91

1,073.77

810.89

528.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.25

10.04

7.99

26.61

10.88

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kiran Chhotubhai Patel

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Mona A Desai.

Managing Director

Anand S Desai.

Independent Director

Namrata Dharmendra Jariwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Gupta

Whole Time Director

Anuj Hemantbhai Thakar

Additional Director

Bikram Singh

Non Executive Director

Anand Rajeshwarrao Chatorikar

Non Executive Director

KETAN PARAGJI DESAI

Non Executive Director

MADHURI AJIT SAWANT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Summary

Anupam Rasayan India Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm as Anupam Rasayan with effect from April 01, 1984 at Surat in Gujarat. The Partnership Firm was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Surat in October 22, 1984. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Public Limited Company under the name Anupam Rasayan India Limited dated September 30, 2003, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on November 20, 2003. The Company is one of the leading companies in India engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Its has two distinct business segments that manufacture life science related specialty chemicals including products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, including specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives. The Company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It is currently manufacturing products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies. The Company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat, and two located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,000 MT, as of March 31, 2023. In ma
Company FAQs

What is the Anupam Rasayan India Ltd share price today?

The Anupam Rasayan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is ₹7893.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is 135.49 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anupam Rasayan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is ₹672.8 and ₹1106.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd?

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.69%, 3 Years at -11.81%, 1 Year at -33.25%, 6 Month at -5.03%, 3 Month at -3.34% and 1 Month at -1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.23 %
Institutions - 9.30 %
Public - 29.47 %

