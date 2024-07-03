Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹729.95
Prev. Close₹728.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.56
Day's High₹731.95
Day's Low₹718.05
52 Week's High₹1,106.3
52 Week's Low₹672.8
Book Value₹241.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,893.62
P/E135.49
EPS5.38
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
202.29
107.47
100.25
99.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,534.27
2,251.98
1,624.41
1,472.69
Net Worth
2,736.56
2,359.45
1,724.66
1,572.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
810.88
288.31
yoy growth (%)
181.25
Raw materials
-339.69
-123.42
As % of sales
41.89
42.81
Employee costs
-32.44
-12.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
99.42
44.74
Depreciation
-51.65
-15.37
Tax paid
-29.5
-9.95
Working capital
647.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
181.25
Op profit growth
174.68
EBIT growth
155
Net profit growth
100.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,475.07
1,601.91
1,073.77
810.89
528.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,475.07
1,601.91
1,073.77
810.89
528.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.25
10.04
7.99
26.61
10.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kiran Chhotubhai Patel
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Mona A Desai.
Managing Director
Anand S Desai.
Independent Director
Namrata Dharmendra Jariwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Gupta
Whole Time Director
Anuj Hemantbhai Thakar
Additional Director
Bikram Singh
Non Executive Director
Anand Rajeshwarrao Chatorikar
Non Executive Director
KETAN PARAGJI DESAI
Non Executive Director
MADHURI AJIT SAWANT
Reports by Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
Summary
Anupam Rasayan India Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm as Anupam Rasayan with effect from April 01, 1984 at Surat in Gujarat. The Partnership Firm was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Surat in October 22, 1984. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Public Limited Company under the name Anupam Rasayan India Limited dated September 30, 2003, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on November 20, 2003. The Company is one of the leading companies in India engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Its has two distinct business segments that manufacture life science related specialty chemicals including products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, including specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives. The Company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It is currently manufacturing products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies. The Company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat, and two located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,000 MT, as of March 31, 2023. In ma
Read More
The Anupam Rasayan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is ₹7893.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is 135.49 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anupam Rasayan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd is ₹672.8 and ₹1106.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.69%, 3 Years at -11.81%, 1 Year at -33.25%, 6 Month at -5.03%, 3 Month at -3.34% and 1 Month at -1.11%.
