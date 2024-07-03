Summary

Anupam Rasayan India Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm as Anupam Rasayan with effect from April 01, 1984 at Surat in Gujarat. The Partnership Firm was registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 with Registrar of Firms, Surat in October 22, 1984. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Public Limited Company under the name Anupam Rasayan India Limited dated September 30, 2003, issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on November 20, 2003. The Company is one of the leading companies in India engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Its has two distinct business segments that manufacture life science related specialty chemicals including products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, including specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives. The Company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It is currently manufacturing products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 27 multinational companies. The Company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat, and two located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,000 MT, as of March 31, 2023. In ma

