Anupam Rasayan inks 10-year, Rs 922 Crore LoI with Korean MNC

11 Mar 2025 , 03:07 PM

Anupam Rasayan informed the bourses that it has inked a 10-year Letter of Intent (LoI) with a Korean multinational recognized for its specialty chemicals for a high-performance targeted chemical. The company expects to supply the same from FY26. The contract, as per the company, is valued at approximately $106 million (Rs 922 Crore).

The company further stated that this long-term commitment establishes Anupam’s expertise in delivering advanced chemical solutions and bolsters its presence in high-growth global markets.

Gopal Agrawal, CEO of Anupam Rasayan, said that receiving this long-term LOI with a global industry leader is proof of the company’s robust R&D capabilities and commitment towards innovation. The specialty chemical under this agreement has ideal applications in the aviation and electronics sector.

With the company’s robust backward integration capabilities, it ensures a stable and efficient supply chain, allowing global customers to experience reliability and consistency. This expansion into South Korea pins another significant region to Anupam Rasayan’s global presence, putting company in a suitable long-term growth position.

At around 3.03 PM, Anupam Rasayan was trading almost flat at ₹788.40, against the previous close of ₹787.95 in NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹809.65, and ₹782.50, respectively.

