|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.32
5.46
Op profit growth
43.64
44.83
EBIT growth
44.43
29.55
Net profit growth
32.69
7.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.89
25.5
18.57
EBIT margin
20.78
22.06
17.96
Net profit margin
8.66
10.01
9.82
RoCE
9.76
8.9
RoNW
1.62
2.4
RoA
1.01
1.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.04
10.64
10.04
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
1.86
4.85
5.34
Book value per share
157.46
118.7
101.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
69.66
P/CEPS
262.85
P/B
3.11
EV/EBIDTA
22.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.7
-25.77
-23.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.39
86.29
Inventory days
177.63
169.91
Creditor days
-122.05
-143.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.45
-2.57
-3.69
Net debt / equity
0.08
1.33
1.3
Net debt / op. profit
0.65
5.86
7.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.8
-39.8
-51.26
Employee costs
-4
-3.96
-3.7
Other costs
-30.3
-30.72
-26.45
