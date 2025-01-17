iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Key Ratios

690.55
(0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.32

5.46

Op profit growth

43.64

44.83

EBIT growth

44.43

29.55

Net profit growth

32.69

7.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.89

25.5

18.57

EBIT margin

20.78

22.06

17.96

Net profit margin

8.66

10.01

9.82

RoCE

9.76

8.9

RoNW

1.62

2.4

RoA

1.01

1.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.04

10.64

10.04

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

1.86

4.85

5.34

Book value per share

157.46

118.7

101.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

69.66

P/CEPS

262.85

P/B

3.11

EV/EBIDTA

22.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.7

-25.77

-23.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.39

86.29

Inventory days

177.63

169.91

Creditor days

-122.05

-143.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.45

-2.57

-3.69

Net debt / equity

0.08

1.33

1.3

Net debt / op. profit

0.65

5.86

7.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.8

-39.8

-51.26

Employee costs

-4

-3.96

-3.7

Other costs

-30.3

-30.72

-26.45

Anupam Rasayan : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.