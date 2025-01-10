Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
202.29
107.47
100.25
99.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,534.27
2,251.98
1,624.41
1,472.69
Net Worth
2,736.56
2,359.45
1,724.66
1,572.61
Minority Interest
Debt
1,066.86
821.71
836.22
422.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
112.76
72.82
54.61
24.34
Total Liabilities
3,916.18
3,253.98
2,615.49
2,019.53
Fixed Assets
1,855.82
1,353.71
1,245.91
1,158.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.42
158.43
148.15
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,622.25
1,190.46
1,011.9
565.52
Inventories
991.31
879.95
863.02
491.21
Inventory Days
221.1
Sundry Debtors
544.68
373.2
280.1
205.49
Debtor Days
92.49
Other Current Assets
521
252.36
139.48
144.61
Sundry Creditors
-402.58
-286.49
-245.32
-228.64
Creditor Days
102.91
Other Current Liabilities
-32.16
-28.56
-25.38
-47.15
Cash
278.68
551.38
209.51
295.59
Total Assets
3,916.17
3,253.98
2,615.47
2,019.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.