Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

710.05
(-0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

810.88

288.31

yoy growth (%)

181.25

Raw materials

-339.69

-123.42

As % of sales

41.89

42.81

Employee costs

-32.44

-12.93

As % of sales

4

4.48

Other costs

-245.56

-81.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.28

28.3

Operating profit

193.18

70.33

OPM

23.82

24.39

Depreciation

-51.65

-15.37

Interest expense

-68.54

-21.12

Other income

26.43

10.91

Profit before tax

99.42

44.74

Taxes

-29.5

-9.95

Tax rate

-29.67

-22.24

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

69.92

34.78

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

69.92

34.78

yoy growth (%)

100.98

NPM

8.62

12.06

