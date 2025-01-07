Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
810.88
288.31
yoy growth (%)
181.25
Raw materials
-339.69
-123.42
As % of sales
41.89
42.81
Employee costs
-32.44
-12.93
As % of sales
4
4.48
Other costs
-245.56
-81.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.28
28.3
Operating profit
193.18
70.33
OPM
23.82
24.39
Depreciation
-51.65
-15.37
Interest expense
-68.54
-21.12
Other income
26.43
10.91
Profit before tax
99.42
44.74
Taxes
-29.5
-9.95
Tax rate
-29.67
-22.24
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
69.92
34.78
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
69.92
34.78
yoy growth (%)
100.98
NPM
8.62
12.06
