To

The Members of

ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report, including those related to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition - Ind AS 115 The Company recognizes revenue when the control over the underlying products has been transferred to the customer. Our audit procedures included: Due to the Companys sales under various contractual terms and across the country, delivery to customers in different regions might take different time periods and may result in undelivered goods at the period end. We consider a risk of misstatement of the Financial Statements related to transactions occurring close to the year the incorrect financial period (cut-off). • Focusing on the Companys revenue recognition for compliance with Ind AS; • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated (Informationn Technology - IT) controls on recording revenue. • Performing testing on selected statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year. We verified contractual terms of invoices, acknowledged delivery receipts and tested the transit time to deliver the goods. Our tests of detail focused on cut-off samples to verify that only revenue pertaining to current year is recognized based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have been informed that other information will be adopted by the Board of Directors at a later date and we will report, if other information so adopted is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit report we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Notes 15 and 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements:

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year of Rs. 161.20 Million and the interim dividend of Rs. 53.81 Million declared and paid for the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) As stated in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such a dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

4. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Rajendra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 108355W

Akshay Shah

Partner

Membership No. 103316

UDIN: 24103316BKBMWU8334

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 18, 2024

Annexure "A"

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1, under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" Section of our report to the Members of ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LIMITED of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedures followed by the management on such verification are appropriate. Further, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) (A) During the year, the Company has provided loans to subsidiaries and security deposits and loans/advances given to and guarantee provided to bank on behalf of the associate Company of the wholly owned subsidiary to secure its long-term supply chain as below:

Amount (Rs.) in millions

Particulars Amount To Associate of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company Aggregate Amount of Deposit given during the year 100.00 Deposit Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date 746.14 Guarantee given to bank for term loan and working capital finance 750.00 To Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Loans given during the year 358.22 Loans Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date 358.22

(B) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associates.

(b) We are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given, guarantee stood and investments made during the year are, not prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and there are no repayments due during the year and out of loans granted during the year, loans granted to two wholly owned subsidiaries of Rs. 0.34 million are interest free and on other loans, interest receipts are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended, or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not directly or indirectly advanced any loans to the person or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by persons covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments made, loans, guarantees, or security given, as applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and any other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records made available to us and the information and explanations given by the management, there are no disputed statutory dues on account of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before the appropriate authorities.

(viii) There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, or joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the money raised by way of Preferential Allotment or Issue of Convertible Warrants or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans, by the Company during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained except the unutilized sums of balance proceeds of Rs. 178.12 Million raised by way of Preferential allotment and Issue of Convertible Warrants lying with Bank are pending for utilization.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act and hence reporting under, the provisions of sub-clauses (a), (b) and (c) of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) During the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions covered by

Section 192 of the Act with its directors or persons connected with them, and hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under sub-clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group or within the Group as defined in (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) On an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note No. 38 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, the knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) required to transfer a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no ongoing CSR projects run by the Company and hence, there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

For Rajendra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 108355W

Akshay Shah

Partner

Membership No. 103316

UDIN: 24103316BKBMWU8334

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 18, 2024

Annexure "B"

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

We have audited the Internal Financial Control with reference to the standalone financial statements of ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year then ended.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Rajendra & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 108355W

Akshay Shah

Partner

Membership No. 103316

UDIN: 24103316BKBMWU8334

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 18, 2024