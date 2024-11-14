iifl-logo-icon 1
674.5
(-1.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 21, 2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Anupam Rasayan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 had approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the matters related to 21st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., September 06, 2024, has fixed the Record Date as September 18, 2024, for payment of final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Anupam Rasayan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202412 May 2024
Anupam Rasayan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a Board meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 to inter alia transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and 2. To consider and recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, May 18, 2024, have recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of INR 0.75/- per equity share at 7.5% of face value of INR 10/- each, subject to the approval of the members at the AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Anupam Rasayan India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today February 12, 2024, has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held today i.e., January 23, 2024, has approved the allotment of 39,14,886 Warrants convertible into 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- each at a price of Rs. 945.11 per warrant to allottees under non-promoter category on preferential allotment basis.

