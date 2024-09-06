AGM 30/09/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the matters related to 21st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024) Submission of Proceedings of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 09:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report along with voting results of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)