SectorChemicals
Open₹286.75
Prev. Close₹285.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.11
Day's High₹288.7
Day's Low₹270
52 Week's High₹356.7
52 Week's Low₹198
Book Value₹159.37
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)817.65
P/E16.03
EPS17.8
Divi. Yield2.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.64
405.22
371.65
297.76
Net Worth
447.64
420.22
386.65
312.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,086.87
675.81
846.77
779.99
yoy growth (%)
60.82
-20.18
8.56
18.82
Raw materials
-774.08
-480.28
-741.56
-568.24
As % of sales
71.22
71.06
87.57
72.85
Employee costs
-32.71
-28.44
-30.09
-24.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
103.55
44.93
-44
63.52
Depreciation
-9.34
-9.28
-9.16
-7.83
Tax paid
-26.55
-11.33
18.34
-21.09
Working capital
50.86
14.82
-139.43
46.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.82
-20.18
8.56
18.82
Op profit growth
97.71
-342.35
-126.51
7.45
EBIT growth
112.35
-264.8
-135.41
7.32
Net profit growth
129.16
-230.95
-160.47
-7.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,150.04
2,771.61
2,589.34
1,638.85
2,507.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,150.04
2,771.61
2,589.34
1,638.85
2,507.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
1.73
1.38
1.37
4.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemant V Udeshi
Whole-time Director
Subhash V Udeshi
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Mukesh C Khagram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh M Kapadia
Independent Director
Sucheta N Shah
Whole-time Director
Varun A Udeshi
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Abhay V Udeshi
Independent Director
Pankaj M. Mehta
Independent Director
SANJAY JAYASINH MARIWALA
Independent Director
Shweta Jain
Reports by Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
Summary
A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills Group, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (JAOL), incorporated in May, 1992 was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and trading of Castor Oil and its derivatives such as oleo chemicals. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc.The Company set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a Public Issue in May 93. On commencement of its Refining Unit on 8 Jul.93 and the commissioning of its hydrogenation facilities on 29 Sep.93, it acquired the status of a 100% EoU.In Jul.94, JAOL commissioned an expansion programme to double the capacity of hydrogenated castor oil from 20 tonne per day to 40 tonne per day. During 1997-98, it completed its erection of Effluent Treatment -cum Recovery Plant.The Companys performance during the year 2000-2001 was excellent and the company continues to focus on development of the market for its value added products.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Hydroxy Stearic Acid & Castor Oil during the financial year 2002-03 by 3096 MT & 11800 MT respectively. With this expansion,the total capacity of H S Acid and Castor Oil have been increased to 15576 MT & 43000 MT respectively.The company has set up a separate division to undertake import and export of commodities and mercandise manufactured by others,which has commenced its activities during January 2005.Through backward integration,
Read More
The Jayant Agro Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is ₹817.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is 16.03 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayant Agro Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is ₹198 and ₹356.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.96%, 3 Years at 10.28%, 1 Year at 14.35%, 6 Month at -11.24%, 3 Month at -10.10% and 1 Month at -2.39%.
