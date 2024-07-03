Summary

A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills Group, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (JAOL), incorporated in May, 1992 was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and trading of Castor Oil and its derivatives such as oleo chemicals. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc.The Company set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a Public Issue in May 93. On commencement of its Refining Unit on 8 Jul.93 and the commissioning of its hydrogenation facilities on 29 Sep.93, it acquired the status of a 100% EoU.In Jul.94, JAOL commissioned an expansion programme to double the capacity of hydrogenated castor oil from 20 tonne per day to 40 tonne per day. During 1997-98, it completed its erection of Effluent Treatment -cum Recovery Plant.The Companys performance during the year 2000-2001 was excellent and the company continues to focus on development of the market for its value added products.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Hydroxy Stearic Acid & Castor Oil during the financial year 2002-03 by 3096 MT & 11800 MT respectively. With this expansion,the total capacity of H S Acid and Castor Oil have been increased to 15576 MT & 43000 MT respectively.The company has set up a separate division to undertake import and export of commodities and mercandise manufactured by others,which has commenced its activities during January 2005.Through backward integration,

