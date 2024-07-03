iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Share Price

272.55
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open286.75
  • Day's High288.7
  • 52 Wk High356.7
  • Prev. Close285.75
  • Day's Low270
  • 52 Wk Low 198
  • Turnover (lac)36.11
  • P/E16.03
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value159.37
  • EPS17.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)817.65
  • Div. Yield2.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

286.75

Prev. Close

285.75

Turnover(Lac.)

36.11

Day's High

288.7

Day's Low

270

52 Week's High

356.7

52 Week's Low

198

Book Value

159.37

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

817.65

P/E

16.03

EPS

17.8

Divi. Yield

2.63

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 32.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

432.64

405.22

371.65

297.76

Net Worth

447.64

420.22

386.65

312.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,086.87

675.81

846.77

779.99

yoy growth (%)

60.82

-20.18

8.56

18.82

Raw materials

-774.08

-480.28

-741.56

-568.24

As % of sales

71.22

71.06

87.57

72.85

Employee costs

-32.71

-28.44

-30.09

-24.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

103.55

44.93

-44

63.52

Depreciation

-9.34

-9.28

-9.16

-7.83

Tax paid

-26.55

-11.33

18.34

-21.09

Working capital

50.86

14.82

-139.43

46.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.82

-20.18

8.56

18.82

Op profit growth

97.71

-342.35

-126.51

7.45

EBIT growth

112.35

-264.8

-135.41

7.32

Net profit growth

129.16

-230.95

-160.47

-7.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,150.04

2,771.61

2,589.34

1,638.85

2,507.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,150.04

2,771.61

2,589.34

1,638.85

2,507.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

1.73

1.38

1.37

4.88

View Annually Results

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hemant V Udeshi

Whole-time Director

Subhash V Udeshi

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Mukesh C Khagram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh M Kapadia

Independent Director

Sucheta N Shah

Whole-time Director

Varun A Udeshi

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Abhay V Udeshi

Independent Director

Pankaj M. Mehta

Independent Director

SANJAY JAYASINH MARIWALA

Independent Director

Shweta Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Summary

A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills Group, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (JAOL), incorporated in May, 1992 was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and trading of Castor Oil and its derivatives such as oleo chemicals. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc.The Company set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a Public Issue in May 93. On commencement of its Refining Unit on 8 Jul.93 and the commissioning of its hydrogenation facilities on 29 Sep.93, it acquired the status of a 100% EoU.In Jul.94, JAOL commissioned an expansion programme to double the capacity of hydrogenated castor oil from 20 tonne per day to 40 tonne per day. During 1997-98, it completed its erection of Effluent Treatment -cum Recovery Plant.The Companys performance during the year 2000-2001 was excellent and the company continues to focus on development of the market for its value added products.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Hydroxy Stearic Acid & Castor Oil during the financial year 2002-03 by 3096 MT & 11800 MT respectively. With this expansion,the total capacity of H S Acid and Castor Oil have been increased to 15576 MT & 43000 MT respectively.The company has set up a separate division to undertake import and export of commodities and mercandise manufactured by others,which has commenced its activities during January 2005.Through backward integration,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayant Agro Organics Ltd share price today?

The Jayant Agro Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is ₹817.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is 16.03 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayant Agro Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is ₹198 and ₹356.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd?

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.96%, 3 Years at 10.28%, 1 Year at 14.35%, 6 Month at -11.24%, 3 Month at -10.10% and 1 Month at -2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayant Agro Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.13 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 32.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.