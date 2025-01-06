iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

271.95
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Jayant Agro Org. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

103.55

44.93

-44

63.52

Depreciation

-9.34

-9.28

-9.16

-7.83

Tax paid

-26.55

-11.33

18.34

-21.09

Working capital

50.86

14.82

-139.43

46.19

Other operating items

Operating

118.52

39.13

-174.25

80.78

Capital expenditure

18.39

4.5

19.23

7.53

Free cash flow

136.91

43.63

-155.02

88.31

Equity raised

592.4

523.28

540.03

456.8

Investing

0.6

0

-0.11

0

Financing

-0.76

-18.02

-95.1

22.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6

Net in cash

729.14

548.9

289.79

573.63

Jayant Agro Org. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.