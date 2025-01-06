Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
103.55
44.93
-44
63.52
Depreciation
-9.34
-9.28
-9.16
-7.83
Tax paid
-26.55
-11.33
18.34
-21.09
Working capital
50.86
14.82
-139.43
46.19
Other operating items
Operating
118.52
39.13
-174.25
80.78
Capital expenditure
18.39
4.5
19.23
7.53
Free cash flow
136.91
43.63
-155.02
88.31
Equity raised
592.4
523.28
540.03
456.8
Investing
0.6
0
-0.11
0
Financing
-0.76
-18.02
-95.1
22.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6
Net in cash
729.14
548.9
289.79
573.63
