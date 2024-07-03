iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,524

2,164.95

1,996.09

1,154.65

2,076.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,524

2,164.95

1,996.09

1,154.65

2,076.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

1.19

0.6

0.91

3.05

Total Income

1,524.61

2,166.14

1,996.69

1,155.56

2,079.89

Total Expenditure

1,457.73

2,092.17

1,882.88

1,096.82

2,104.25

PBIDT

66.88

73.97

113.81

58.73

-24.36

Interest

6.54

11.58

13.2

10.96

35.18

PBDT

60.34

62.39

100.61

47.77

-59.54

Depreciation

10.68

11.74

9.96

10.02

10.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.8

13.6

19.11

0.04

0.06

Deferred Tax

-0.35

-0.05

4.54

9.66

-28.3

Reported Profit After Tax

37.21

37.09

67

28.06

-41.93

Minority Interest After NP

1.68

1.95

2.87

3.45

-2.17

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.95

35.57

64.25

24.89

-39.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.95

35.57

64.25

24.89

-39.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.98

11.86

21.42

8.3

-13.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15

15

15

15

15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.38

3.41

5.7

5.08

-1.17

PBDTM(%)

3.95

2.88

5.04

4.13

-2.86

PATM(%)

2.44

1.71

3.35

2.43

-2.01

