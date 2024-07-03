Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,524
2,164.95
1,996.09
1,154.65
2,076.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,524
2,164.95
1,996.09
1,154.65
2,076.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
1.19
0.6
0.91
3.05
Total Income
1,524.61
2,166.14
1,996.69
1,155.56
2,079.89
Total Expenditure
1,457.73
2,092.17
1,882.88
1,096.82
2,104.25
PBIDT
66.88
73.97
113.81
58.73
-24.36
Interest
6.54
11.58
13.2
10.96
35.18
PBDT
60.34
62.39
100.61
47.77
-59.54
Depreciation
10.68
11.74
9.96
10.02
10.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.8
13.6
19.11
0.04
0.06
Deferred Tax
-0.35
-0.05
4.54
9.66
-28.3
Reported Profit After Tax
37.21
37.09
67
28.06
-41.93
Minority Interest After NP
1.68
1.95
2.87
3.45
-2.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.95
35.57
64.25
24.89
-39.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.95
35.57
64.25
24.89
-39.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.98
11.86
21.42
8.3
-13.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15
15
15
15
15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.38
3.41
5.7
5.08
-1.17
PBDTM(%)
3.95
2.88
5.04
4.13
-2.86
PATM(%)
2.44
1.71
3.35
2.43
-2.01
