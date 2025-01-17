Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.64
-1.63
53.43
20.79
Op profit growth
-986.02
-107.57
16.49
70.1
EBIT growth
-513.78
-114.63
19.1
78.85
Net profit growth
-249.23
-160.15
-2.67
126.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.92
-0.43
5.67
7.47
EBIT margin
5.18
-0.81
5.5
7.08
Net profit margin
2.92
-1.28
2.09
3.3
RoCE
14.65
-2.74
16.57
17.83
RoNW
3.39
-2.48
4.42
5.21
RoA
2.06
-1.07
1.57
2.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.55
-11.48
19.03
36.4
Dividend per share
1
0
2
8.75
Cash EPS
11.5
-15.53
14.2
29.5
Book value per share
126.89
108.49
107.43
187.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.74
-4.96
15.94
10.7
P/CEPS
11.81
-3.67
21.35
13.19
P/B
1.07
0.52
2.82
2.07
EV/EBIDTA
5.75
-56.78
9.67
12.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-3.82
12.68
28.99
Tax payout
-25.93
-42.84
-33.66
-32.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.29
29.45
29.36
32.43
Inventory days
40.81
43.56
54.53
53.74
Creditor days
-12.48
-8.31
-8.4
-10.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.89
0.5
-2.58
-3.7
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.53
1.71
1.45
Net debt / op. profit
1.63
-15.89
3.81
3.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.71
-92.44
-86.47
-82.58
Employee costs
-2.5
-1.72
-1.39
-1.88
Other costs
-9.86
-6.26
-6.45
-8.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.