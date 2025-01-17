iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Key Ratios

281
(0.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.64

-1.63

53.43

20.79

Op profit growth

-986.02

-107.57

16.49

70.1

EBIT growth

-513.78

-114.63

19.1

78.85

Net profit growth

-249.23

-160.15

-2.67

126.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.92

-0.43

5.67

7.47

EBIT margin

5.18

-0.81

5.5

7.08

Net profit margin

2.92

-1.28

2.09

3.3

RoCE

14.65

-2.74

16.57

17.83

RoNW

3.39

-2.48

4.42

5.21

RoA

2.06

-1.07

1.57

2.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.55

-11.48

19.03

36.4

Dividend per share

1

0

2

8.75

Cash EPS

11.5

-15.53

14.2

29.5

Book value per share

126.89

108.49

107.43

187.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.74

-4.96

15.94

10.7

P/CEPS

11.81

-3.67

21.35

13.19

P/B

1.07

0.52

2.82

2.07

EV/EBIDTA

5.75

-56.78

9.67

12.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-3.82

12.68

28.99

Tax payout

-25.93

-42.84

-33.66

-32.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.29

29.45

29.36

32.43

Inventory days

40.81

43.56

54.53

53.74

Creditor days

-12.48

-8.31

-8.4

-10.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.89

0.5

-2.58

-3.7

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.53

1.71

1.45

Net debt / op. profit

1.63

-15.89

3.81

3.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.71

-92.44

-86.47

-82.58

Employee costs

-2.5

-1.72

-1.39

-1.88

Other costs

-9.86

-6.26

-6.45

-8.05

Jayant Agro Org. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayant Agro Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.