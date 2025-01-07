Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,086.87
675.81
846.77
779.99
yoy growth (%)
60.82
-20.18
8.56
18.82
Raw materials
-774.08
-480.28
-741.56
-568.24
As % of sales
71.22
71.06
87.57
72.85
Employee costs
-32.71
-28.44
-30.09
-24.44
As % of sales
3
4.2
3.55
3.13
Other costs
-166.42
-109.6
-98.83
-97.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.31
16.21
11.67
12.54
Operating profit
113.64
57.47
-23.71
89.44
OPM
10.45
8.5
-2.8
11.46
Depreciation
-9.34
-9.28
-9.16
-7.83
Interest expense
-2.94
-5.21
-13.57
-22.4
Other income
2.19
1.95
2.45
4.32
Profit before tax
103.55
44.93
-44
63.52
Taxes
-26.55
-11.33
18.34
-21.09
Tax rate
-25.64
-25.22
-41.68
-33.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
77
33.6
-25.65
42.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
77
33.6
-25.65
42.42
yoy growth (%)
129.16
-230.95
-160.47
-7.75
NPM
7.08
4.97
-3.03
5.43
