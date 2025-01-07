iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

282.45
(3.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,086.87

675.81

846.77

779.99

yoy growth (%)

60.82

-20.18

8.56

18.82

Raw materials

-774.08

-480.28

-741.56

-568.24

As % of sales

71.22

71.06

87.57

72.85

Employee costs

-32.71

-28.44

-30.09

-24.44

As % of sales

3

4.2

3.55

3.13

Other costs

-166.42

-109.6

-98.83

-97.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.31

16.21

11.67

12.54

Operating profit

113.64

57.47

-23.71

89.44

OPM

10.45

8.5

-2.8

11.46

Depreciation

-9.34

-9.28

-9.16

-7.83

Interest expense

-2.94

-5.21

-13.57

-22.4

Other income

2.19

1.95

2.45

4.32

Profit before tax

103.55

44.93

-44

63.52

Taxes

-26.55

-11.33

18.34

-21.09

Tax rate

-25.64

-25.22

-41.68

-33.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

77

33.6

-25.65

42.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

77

33.6

-25.65

42.42

yoy growth (%)

129.16

-230.95

-160.47

-7.75

NPM

7.08

4.97

-3.03

5.43

