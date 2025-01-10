Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.64
405.22
371.65
297.76
Net Worth
447.64
420.22
386.65
312.76
Minority Interest
Debt
37.3
17.44
31.72
55.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.25
22.34
22.3
22.41
Total Liabilities
508.19
460
440.67
390.98
Fixed Assets
243.36
206.58
180.87
179.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.51
19.01
16.01
15.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.66
1.35
1.36
6.35
Networking Capital
230.76
224.68
227.22
187.29
Inventories
86.73
100.33
115.76
104.82
Inventory Days
38.87
56.61
Sundry Debtors
121.84
113.2
105.78
92.03
Debtor Days
35.52
49.7
Other Current Assets
62.59
42.24
45.76
25.65
Sundry Creditors
-25.35
-20.34
-26.95
-20.8
Creditor Days
9.05
11.23
Other Current Liabilities
-15.05
-10.75
-13.13
-14.41
Cash
6.9
8.36
15.2
2.31
Total Assets
508.19
459.98
440.66
390.99
