|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Aug 2024
|25 May 2024
|The 32nd Annual General meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Intimation of Book Closure and Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
