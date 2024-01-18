|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|5
|100
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each and Special dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs.2.50 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- subject to approval of shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|25 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|2.5
|50
|Special
|The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each and Special dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs.2.50 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- subject to approval of shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
