To the Members of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from sale of products:- Principal Audit Procedures The Company recognises revenues when controls of the goods are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. Following procedures have been performed to address this key audit matter: The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, delivery specifications including terms in case of exports, create complexity and judgement in determining timing of sales revenues. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not be recognised in the correct period in accordance with Ind AS 115. • Considered the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. Accordingly, due to the risk associated with revenue recognition, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition in respect of exports of the Company. • We performed test for a sample of export sales transactions by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders, bill of lading and other related documents to assess that revenue is recognized upon transfer of control to the customer in accordance with the terms of the contract. • Selected sample of export sales transactions made pre and post year end, agreed the period of revenue recognition to underlying documents. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the Standalone Financial Statements. • Performing testing on samples of revenue from export sales recorded throughout the year and at the year end and checking delivery documents and customer purchase orders (as applicable).

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of Standalone Financial Statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" of this report a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 52 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 52 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in note 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Relying on information, publication and other explanations provided by the Company, their software vendors, and based on the test checks carried out by us, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining their books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. As represented, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) at the database level has been blocked by the management and accordingly the same was not tested. Further, in respect of the Company, the extent and for the periods audit trail was enabled for applications used, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. ANNEXUREA To the Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited: (Referred to in paragraph 1, under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date) (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are not having material difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters and those differences are of explainable items and in nature. (Refer Note 52(d) to the Standalone Financial Statements) (iii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has made investments in 1 Subsidiary Company by way of subscribing to Optionally Convertible Debentures and the Company has provided guarantee to 1 Subsidiary Company, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

Particulars Guarantees Aggregate amount granted during the year (Rs in Lakhs) Subsidiaries 9,000 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 50,900

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to employees of the Company, investments made, guarantees provided, by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c-f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable. (iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made by it. The Company has not granted loans or provided any guarantees or securities of the nature requiring compliance with section 185 and 186 of the Act. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act in respect to Companys products/services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records. (vii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us and according to the records of the Company as examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added tax, Cess and Other material statutory dues were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable except for Stamp duty of Rs56.00 Lakhs. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, dues of statutory dues outstanding as on March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are tabulated below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which it Relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 95.53 April 2006 to May 2011 Commissioner, Vadodara-I Service Tax 2.59 April 2008 to Dec 2008 Remanded back to Adjudicating Authority Service Tax 3.45 Jan 2009 to March 2009 Service Tax 0.69 April 2011 to Dec 2014 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Service Tax 1.21 Jan 2015 to June 2017 Superintendent, Vadodara-I Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 510.04 AY 2014-15, 2017-18 & 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal GST IGST CGST and SGST 5.78 FY 2018-19 Office of the Dy. Commissioner of State Tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by bank or financial institution or any other lender. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture as defined under Companies Act, 2013. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). (x) (a) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or fraud on the Company noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard. (xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Group has only 1 CIC which is not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to other than ongoing project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remaining unspent amount in pursuant to any ongoing projects has been transferred to a special account, within a period of thirty days form the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of sub- section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, except in respect of the following:

Financial Year Amount unspent on CSR activities for "Ongoing Projects" (Rs. in lakhs) Amount transferred to special account within 30 days form the end of the financial year (Rs. in lakhs) Amount transferred after the due date (Rs. in lakhs) FY 2023-24 42.65 42.65 Nil

ANNEXURE B To Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited for the year ended March 31,2024 Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Jayant Agro-Organics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys Management are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with respect to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.