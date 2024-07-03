Jayant Agro Organics Ltd Summary

A member company of the Jayant Oil Mills Group, Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (JAOL), incorporated in May, 1992 was promoted by V G Udeshi, B M Kapadia and H V Udeshi. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing and trading of Castor Oil and its derivatives such as oleo chemicals. The product finds application in paints, varnishes, print inks, lubricants, etc.The Company set up a project to refine and hydrogenate castor oil, part-financed by a Public Issue in May 93. On commencement of its Refining Unit on 8 Jul.93 and the commissioning of its hydrogenation facilities on 29 Sep.93, it acquired the status of a 100% EoU.In Jul.94, JAOL commissioned an expansion programme to double the capacity of hydrogenated castor oil from 20 tonne per day to 40 tonne per day. During 1997-98, it completed its erection of Effluent Treatment -cum Recovery Plant.The Companys performance during the year 2000-2001 was excellent and the company continues to focus on development of the market for its value added products.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Hydroxy Stearic Acid & Castor Oil during the financial year 2002-03 by 3096 MT & 11800 MT respectively. With this expansion,the total capacity of H S Acid and Castor Oil have been increased to 15576 MT & 43000 MT respectively.The company has set up a separate division to undertake import and export of commodities and mercandise manufactured by others,which has commenced its activities during January 2005.Through backward integration, the Company put up manufacturing facilities by crushing of castor seeds through its 100% subsidiary, Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. and resulting to this, the commercial production was started from January, 2004. The Companys expansion came in a year while, Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt.Ltd., the Companys 100% subsidiary increased the crushing capacity from 300 MT per day to 400 MT per day resulting an increase in production capacity during the year 2006.The Company during year 2007 invested 96% stake in the Share Capital of M/s Ihsedu Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and it became a subsidiary Company effective from 16 February, 2007. Similarly during 2009-10, the Company invested 100% in the Share Capital of M/s.Ihsedu Coreagri Services Pvt. Ltd. and said Company was made wholly owned Subsidiary Company with effect from August 18, 2009.Jayant Finvest Limited, a part of Promoter Group, held 5,628,519 fully paid up equity shares as on March 31, 2011 (aggregating to 37.52% of the paid-up share capital) of the Company and it acquired additional 1,922,871 fully paid up equity shares of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2012. Consequent to such acquisition, its aggregate shareholding in the Company increased to 7,551,390 fully paid up equity shares i.e. 50.34% of the paid-up share capital of the Company and thus Jayant Finvest Limited became the Holding Company of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2012.The Company installed Wind Turbines of 2.4 MW and 0.8 MW in Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd and Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. respectively during the year 2014-15.