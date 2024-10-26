|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting - (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Recommendation of Equity Dividend The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each and Special dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs.2.50 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- subject to approval of shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting. As per the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
