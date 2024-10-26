iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayant Agro Org. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting - (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Recommendation of Equity Dividend The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend @ 100% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each and Special dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs.2.50 per share on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- subject to approval of shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting. As per the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

