Chromatic India Ltd Share Price

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:51 PM

Chromatic India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0.85

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

0.85

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

48.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chromatic India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Chromatic India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Chromatic India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.91%

Non-Promoter- 87.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chromatic India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

71.05

71.05

71.05

71.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

272.82

261.76

251.11

250.92

Net Worth

343.87

332.81

322.16

321.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

8.08

43.02

35.65

28.77

yoy growth (%)

-81.21

20.67

23.9

-29.35

Raw materials

-6.57

-38.25

-31.78

-24.47

As % of sales

81.3

88.9

89.14

85.06

Employee costs

-1.56

-1.76

-1.4

-1.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.69

-0.1

0.04

0.02

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.24

-0.24

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.14

-0.02

0

Working capital

-2.33

-0.9

0.32

-0.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.21

20.67

23.9

-29.35

Op profit growth

968.07

-81.5

364.59

-167.62

EBIT growth

-396.64

-57.48

24.96

-67.59

Net profit growth

910.88

-1,357.25

-25.29

-13.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

8.08

6.48

43.03

35.65

28.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.08

6.48

43.03

35.65

28.78

Other Operating Income

2.21

1.52

0.5

0.58

0.52

Other Income

0

0.12

0.12

1.05

0.29

Chromatic India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chromatic India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

V K Kaushik

Independent Director

Mayank Kotadia

Independent Director

Siraj A Shaikh

Independent Director

Hiral Hitesh Bavishi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chromatic India Ltd

Summary

The company was incorporated on 21 Aug.87, and became a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a group of qualified technocrats having experience in the chemical and dyestuff industry.It commenced commercial production of turquoise blue 6 and H56 in 1988. It then expanded into chromozol yellow, violet, and black and red dyes. It also specialises in the manufacture of reactive dyes based on vinyl sulphone and cyanuric chloride.The major user of the companys products is the cloth manufacturing industry which includes cotton, synthetic and viscose textiles.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to finance the cost of the project to enhance its reactive dye production from the present 350 tpa to 1200 tpa, and to go in for backward integration by setting up a 142 tpa dye intermediates plant.Currently, the company exports 90% of its production under the brand names Chromazol and Chromactive. It now proposes to set up offices and warehouses in Europe to cater to these markets.The company exported goods worth Rs 4.2 cr during 1994-95. It will further develop the export markets to sell its increased production. During the year 1996-97 Foreign Exchange Earnings amounted to Rs. 6.72 crs.The companys name was changed from Chromatic Dyestuff Ltd to Chromatic India Ltd, during the year 1999-2000.
QUICKLINKS FOR Chromatic India Ltd

