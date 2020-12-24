Chromatic India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
71.05
71.05
71.05
71.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
272.82
261.76
251.11
250.92
Net Worth
343.87
332.81
322.16
321.97
Minority Interest
Debt
3.69
2.85
3.17
4.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.48
26.64
21.86
21.64
Total Liabilities
380.04
362.3
347.19
347.69
Fixed Assets
108.8
109.06
108.99
109.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0
0
0
Networking Capital
268.89
251.07
236.77
236.43
Inventories
2.11
1.64
0.7
6.3
Inventory Days
95.3
5.93
64.49
Sundry Debtors
12.65
54.83
53.85
55.39
Debtor Days
571.37
456.83
567.03
Other Current Assets
272.04
259.36
247.82
245.29
Sundry Creditors
-17.24
-63.41
-64.4
-69.75
Creditor Days
778.7
546.33
714.04
Other Current Liabilities
-0.67
-1.35
-1.19
-0.79
Cash
2.12
2.04
1.3
1.87
Total Assets
380.02
362.3
347.19
347.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.