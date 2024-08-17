Chromatic India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
6.55
4.93
183.19
50.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.55
4.93
183.19
50.13
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.54
0.15
0.3
Other Income
2
0.28
31.87
2.03
Total Income
8.81
5.75
215.24
52.47
Total Expenditure
8.42
6.02
178.07
50.84
PBIDT
0.39
-0.27
37.16
1.62
Interest
0.17
0.18
0.31
0.11
PBDT
0.22
-0.45
36.86
1.5
Depreciation
0.19
0.18
0.25
0.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.95
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.92
-0.63
36.61
1.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.92
-0.63
36.61
1.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.92
-0.63
36.61
1.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.27
-0.09
5.15
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.05
71.05
71.05
71.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
5,27,83,560
5,27,83,560
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
74.29
74.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,82,62,540
1,82,62,540
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
25.7
25.7
PBIDTM(%)
5.95
-5.47
20.28
3.25
PBDTM(%)
3.35
-9.12
20.12
3.01
PATM(%)
-29.31
-12.77
19.98
2.59
