Chromatic India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

6.55

4.93

183.19

50.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.55

4.93

183.19

50.13

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.54

0.15

0.3

Other Income

2

0.28

31.87

2.03

Total Income

8.81

5.75

215.24

52.47

Total Expenditure

8.42

6.02

178.07

50.84

PBIDT

0.39

-0.27

37.16

1.62

Interest

0.17

0.18

0.31

0.11

PBDT

0.22

-0.45

36.86

1.5

Depreciation

0.19

0.18

0.25

0.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.95

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.92

-0.63

36.61

1.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.92

-0.63

36.61

1.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.92

-0.63

36.61

1.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.27

-0.09

5.15

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.05

71.05

71.05

71.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

5,27,83,560

5,27,83,560

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

74.29

74.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,82,62,540

1,82,62,540

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

25.7

25.7

PBIDTM(%)

5.95

-5.47

20.28

3.25

PBDTM(%)

3.35

-9.12

20.12

3.01

PATM(%)

-29.31

-12.77

19.98

2.59

