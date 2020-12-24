Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.21
20.67
23.9
-29.35
Op profit growth
927.52
-80.84
208.43
-180.07
EBIT growth
-422.9
-59.04
122.31
-82.04
Net profit growth
864.81
-22,253.46
-101.12
-654.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-30.27
-0.55
-3.48
-1.4
EBIT margin
-6.05
0.35
1.03
0.57
Net profit margin
-32.87
-0.63
0
-0.38
RoCE
-0.13
0.04
0.1
0.04
RoNW
-0.19
-0.02
9.02
0
RoA
-0.17
-0.01
8.62
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.4
-0.07
-0.03
-0.04
Book value per share
49.9
46.65
46.6
50.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.21
-25.76
-82.15
-87.36
P/B
0.01
0.03
0.05
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-21.94
39.03
35.96
83.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
274.3
130.27
-96.64
-1.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,501.84
463.36
566.78
697.82
Inventory days
63.46
29.69
70.58
86.37
Creditor days
-1,415.26
-565.89
-687.21
-849.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.22
-0.55
-1.11
-0.59
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.64
-7.85
-1.77
-8.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.3
-88.9
-89.14
-85.06
Employee costs
-19.39
-4.11
-3.94
-5.54
Other costs
-29.58
-7.53
-10.4
-10.79
