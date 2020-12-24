iifl-logo-icon 1
Chromatic India Ltd Key Ratios

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.21

20.67

23.9

-29.35

Op profit growth

927.52

-80.84

208.43

-180.07

EBIT growth

-422.9

-59.04

122.31

-82.04

Net profit growth

864.81

-22,253.46

-101.12

-654.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-30.27

-0.55

-3.48

-1.4

EBIT margin

-6.05

0.35

1.03

0.57

Net profit margin

-32.87

-0.63

0

-0.38

RoCE

-0.13

0.04

0.1

0.04

RoNW

-0.19

-0.02

9.02

0

RoA

-0.17

-0.01

8.62

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.4

-0.07

-0.03

-0.04

Book value per share

49.9

46.65

46.6

50.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.21

-25.76

-82.15

-87.36

P/B

0.01

0.03

0.05

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-21.94

39.03

35.96

83.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

274.3

130.27

-96.64

-1.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,501.84

463.36

566.78

697.82

Inventory days

63.46

29.69

70.58

86.37

Creditor days

-1,415.26

-565.89

-687.21

-849.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.22

-0.55

-1.11

-0.59

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.64

-7.85

-1.77

-8.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.3

-88.9

-89.14

-85.06

Employee costs

-19.39

-4.11

-3.94

-5.54

Other costs

-29.58

-7.53

-10.4

-10.79

