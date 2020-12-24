Chromatic India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.69
-0.1
0.04
0.02
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.22
-0.24
-0.24
Tax paid
-1.86
-0.14
-0.02
0
Working capital
-2.33
-0.9
0.32
-0.98
Other operating items
Operating
-5.15
-1.38
0.09
-1.19
Capital expenditure
0.2
0
-0.06
0.24
Free cash flow
-4.94
-1.38
0.03
-0.95
Equity raised
526.49
502.28
527.98
541.17
Investing
0
-0.1
0
0
Financing
4.52
2.69
2.42
3.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
526.07
503.49
530.44
543.85
