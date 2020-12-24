iifl-logo-icon 1
Chromatic India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.69

-0.1

0.04

0.02

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.24

-0.24

Tax paid

-1.86

-0.14

-0.02

0

Working capital

-2.33

-0.9

0.32

-0.98

Other operating items

Operating

-5.15

-1.38

0.09

-1.19

Capital expenditure

0.2

0

-0.06

0.24

Free cash flow

-4.94

-1.38

0.03

-0.95

Equity raised

526.49

502.28

527.98

541.17

Investing

0

-0.1

0

0

Financing

4.52

2.69

2.42

3.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

526.07

503.49

530.44

543.85

