Chromatic India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chromatic India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

8.08

43.02

35.65

28.77

yoy growth (%)

-81.21

20.67

23.9

-29.35

Raw materials

-6.57

-38.25

-31.78

-24.47

As % of sales

81.3

88.9

89.14

85.06

Employee costs

-1.56

-1.76

-1.4

-1.59

As % of sales

19.39

4.11

3.94

5.54

Other costs

-2.38

-3.23

-3.69

-2.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.45

7.51

10.37

10.31

Operating profit

-2.43

-0.22

-1.23

-0.26

OPM

-30.15

-0.53

-3.45

-0.92

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.22

-0.24

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.27

-0.33

-0.27

Other income

2.21

0.61

1.85

0.81

Profit before tax

-0.69

-0.1

0.04

0.02

Taxes

-1.86

-0.14

-0.02

0

Tax rate

267.04

131.79

-57.05

5.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.56

-0.25

0.02

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.56

-0.25

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

910.88

-1,357.25

-25.29

-13.69

NPM

-31.77

-0.59

0.05

0.09

