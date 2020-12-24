Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
8.08
43.02
35.65
28.77
yoy growth (%)
-81.21
20.67
23.9
-29.35
Raw materials
-6.57
-38.25
-31.78
-24.47
As % of sales
81.3
88.9
89.14
85.06
Employee costs
-1.56
-1.76
-1.4
-1.59
As % of sales
19.39
4.11
3.94
5.54
Other costs
-2.38
-3.23
-3.69
-2.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.45
7.51
10.37
10.31
Operating profit
-2.43
-0.22
-1.23
-0.26
OPM
-30.15
-0.53
-3.45
-0.92
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.22
-0.24
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.27
-0.33
-0.27
Other income
2.21
0.61
1.85
0.81
Profit before tax
-0.69
-0.1
0.04
0.02
Taxes
-1.86
-0.14
-0.02
0
Tax rate
267.04
131.79
-57.05
5.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.56
-0.25
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.56
-0.25
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
910.88
-1,357.25
-25.29
-13.69
NPM
-31.77
-0.59
0.05
0.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.