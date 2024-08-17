iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chromatic India Ltd Quarterly Results

0.85
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:41:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019

Gross Sales

0.55

0.34

1.53

2.57

1.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.55

0.34

1.53

2.57

1.76

Other Operating Income

265.22

0.07

0.03

0.03

0.03

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.07

Total Income

265.77

0.42

1.56

2.6

1.87

Total Expenditure

269.05

1.02

2.18

2.72

2.44

PBIDT

-3.27

-0.6

-0.62

-0.12

-0.57

Interest

0.15

0

0.05

0.05

0.06

PBDT

-3.42

-0.6

-0.67

-0.16

-0.63

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.08

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.49

-0.66

-0.66

-0.23

-0.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.49

-0.66

-0.66

-0.23

-0.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.49

-0.66

-0.66

-0.23

-0.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.49

-0.09

-0.01

0

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

71.05

71.05

71.05

71.05

71.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-594.54

-176.47

-40.52

-4.66

-32.38

PBDTM(%)

-621.81

-176.47

-43.79

-6.22

-35.79

PATM(%)

-634.54

-194.11

-43.13

-8.94

-39.77

Chromatic India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chromatic India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.