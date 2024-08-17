Chromatic India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
0.55
0.34
1.53
2.57
1.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.55
0.34
1.53
2.57
1.76
Other Operating Income
265.22
0.07
0.03
0.03
0.03
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.07
Total Income
265.77
0.42
1.56
2.6
1.87
Total Expenditure
269.05
1.02
2.18
2.72
2.44
PBIDT
-3.27
-0.6
-0.62
-0.12
-0.57
Interest
0.15
0
0.05
0.05
0.06
PBDT
-3.42
-0.6
-0.67
-0.16
-0.63
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.08
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.49
-0.66
-0.66
-0.23
-0.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.49
-0.66
-0.66
-0.23
-0.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.49
-0.66
-0.66
-0.23
-0.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.49
-0.09
-0.01
0
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
71.05
71.05
71.05
71.05
71.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-594.54
-176.47
-40.52
-4.66
-32.38
PBDTM(%)
-621.81
-176.47
-43.79
-6.22
-35.79
PATM(%)
-634.54
-194.11
-43.13
-8.94
-39.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.