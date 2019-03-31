To the Members of Chromatic India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Chromatic India Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, subject to note nos. 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 32 & 42 give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2020, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. We draw reference to note 24 & 26 to the standalone financial statements. Sundry Debtors and Loans & Advances (other than advances to subsidiaries) includes amount of Rs 4.06 Crores and Rs 1.06 Crores respectively which are outstanding for a period of more than 3 years. Our audit procedures were focused on obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence that the carrying value of Sundry Debtors and Loans & Advances are not materially misstated. In the absence of proper audit evidence including but not limited to absence of balance confirmation, we have relied on the written representation from the management who are in the opinion that current assets, loans and advances shall have a value on realisation in the ordinary course of business at least equal to the amount at which they are stated in the balance sheet and provision for all known liabilities have been made and contingent liabilities disclosed properly. 2. We draw reference to note 25 to the standalone financial statement. Loans & Advances includes non-interest bearing unsecured loan of Rs. 268,96,23,337/- given to Chromatic International FZE, the subsidiary of the company for overseas Business Development. The subsidiary did not do any business during the year. Company has not made the accounting treatment as prescribed in Ind AS 109 (Financial Instruments) and Ind AS 113 (Fair Value Measurement) As represented by the management, due to non-availability of repayment plan, Company is not able to provide the impact as required by Ind AS 109 (Financial Instruments) and Ind AS 113 (Fair Value Measurement). Due to absence of proper information, we have given our opinion subject to this. 3. We draw reference to note 27 to the standalone financial statement. Company has classified one of its Building which has been given on rent, as Investment Property as per Ind AS 40 (Investment Property) and elected to continue with the carrying value recognised as at 1 April 2016 measured as per previous GAAP. Company has not measured the Investment property at Fair value as on 31.03.2019 as prescribed in IndAS 40. As per management, the govt. is not allowing chemical manufacturing in this premises and therefore the building has been rented out. Due to absence of proper information, we have given our opinion subject to this. 4. We draw reference to note 28 to the standalone financial statements. During the year 2018-19, Asst. Commissioner of Income Tax has passed the order for the A.Y. 2015-16 against the Company for the Income Tax demand of Rs 22,66,99,645/-. Said demand has not yet provided in the books as on 31st March 2020. As explained by management, the Co. has filed appeal against the order in consultation with legal experts. Due to absence of proper documents, we have not given our opinion on this. 5. We draw reference to note 29 to the standalone financial statements. Capital work in progress includes an amount of Rs. 105.72 Crores, paid during previous accounting years for setting up of power plant. The procurement has not been done for pending clearances from the Govt. These advances are subject to confirmation and reconciliation and outstanding for more than 3 years. As per management backward integration could not be done in the absence of govt. clearances. Due to absence of proper documents/ information, we have given our opinion subject to this. 6. We draw reference to the note 6(d). Company carrying heavy cash in hand balance, which in our opinion is not line with the size of business. We have not physically verified the cash balance. We have relied on the written representation of the management who confirms the availability of cash balance.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible forthe other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on 31 March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 31 July 2020 as per Annexure II expressed unmodified opinion;

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as at 31 March 2020;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, and as required on long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31 March 2020;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2020; and

iv. the disclosure requirements relating to holdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes were applicable for the period from 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016, which are not relevant to these standalone financial statements. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Chromatic India Limited, on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020

Annexure I

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (which are included under the head Property, plant and equipment) are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. As explained to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

(iii) In respect of the Loans, secured or unsecured, granted by the company to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) there is no overdue amount of loan granted to said companies. The company has given non-interest bearing loan of Rs. 268.96 Cr. to its subsidiary for doing business in overseas market.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments and guarantees.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) The Company is required to maintain the cost records as prescribed by the Central Government of India under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act for the activities carried on by the company. We are of the opinion that primafacie the prescribed records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues

a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, Employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, customs duty, excise duty, have not been timely deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been slight delays in few cases.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, wealth-tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except an amount of Rs. 1,63,053/- on account of Income Tax for the A.Y. 201112 and Rs. 32,14,286/- for the A.Y. 2012-13 and Rs. 2,30,510/- on account of Dividend Distribution Tax for the F.Y. 2012-13 and interest thereon (if any).

c) According to the information and explanations given to us the amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules there under has been transferred to such fund within time.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the Management, we have observed that the Company has defaulted in repayment of certain dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders, which later on regularized during the year.

(ix) In our opinion, the Company has applied moneys raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which these were raised. The Company did not raise moneys by way of term loans during the year.

(x) No fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(xi) Managerial remuneration has been paid by the company in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures.

(xv) In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Chromatic India Limited, on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Chromatic India Limited ("the Company") as at and for the year ended 31 March 2020, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as at that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. Acompanys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that the IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.