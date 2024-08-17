Chromatic India Ltd Summary

The company was incorporated on 21 Aug.87, and became a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a group of qualified technocrats having experience in the chemical and dyestuff industry.It commenced commercial production of turquoise blue 6 and H56 in 1988. It then expanded into chromozol yellow, violet, and black and red dyes. It also specialises in the manufacture of reactive dyes based on vinyl sulphone and cyanuric chloride.The major user of the companys products is the cloth manufacturing industry which includes cotton, synthetic and viscose textiles.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to finance the cost of the project to enhance its reactive dye production from the present 350 tpa to 1200 tpa, and to go in for backward integration by setting up a 142 tpa dye intermediates plant.Currently, the company exports 90% of its production under the brand names Chromazol and Chromactive. It now proposes to set up offices and warehouses in Europe to cater to these markets.The company exported goods worth Rs 4.2 cr during 1994-95. It will further develop the export markets to sell its increased production. During the year 1996-97 Foreign Exchange Earnings amounted to Rs. 6.72 crs.The companys name was changed from Chromatic Dyestuff Ltd to Chromatic India Ltd, during the year 1999-2000.