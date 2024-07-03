Summary

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Formerly known as Jubilant LSI Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 23 October 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. The name of Company was changed from Jubilant LSI Limited to Jubilant Ingrevia Limited effective October 16, 2020. The Company is a global integrated Life Science products and Innovative Solutions provider serving Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Agrochemical, Consumer and Industrial customers with customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost-effective and conforming to excellent quality standards. The Company is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, a diversified global conglomerate founded by Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia. Today, the Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. The Group has four flagships companies listed on Indian Stock Exchanges - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India offer a range of products and solutions that are innovative, costeffective and quality driven. It established itself as a single point solution for CDMO services for global Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical companies. It is at present across the valu

