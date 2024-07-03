iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Share Price

832.65
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open869
  • Day's High885
  • 52 Wk High885
  • Prev. Close859.2
  • Day's Low827.15
  • 52 Wk Low 420
  • Turnover (lac)8,811.04
  • P/E95.54
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value146.91
  • EPS8.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,262.54
  • Div. Yield0.58
No Records Found

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

869

Prev. Close

859.2

Turnover(Lac.)

8,811.04

Day's High

885

Day's Low

827.15

52 Week's High

885

52 Week's Low

420

Book Value

146.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,262.54

P/E

95.54

EPS

8.99

Divi. Yield

0.58

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.52%

Foreign: 3.52%

Indian: 47.94%

Non-Promoter- 22.68%

Institutions: 22.68%

Non-Institutions: 25.06%

Custodian: 0.77%

Share Price

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.93

15.93

15.93

15.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,231.13

2,142.65

1,967.12

1,559.92

Net Worth

2,247.06

2,158.58

1,983.05

1,575.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

668.92

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-387.91

As % of sales

57.99

Employee costs

-43.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

68.48

Depreciation

-21.35

Tax paid

-16.95

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,100.45

4,740.48

4,914.43

678.97

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,100.45

4,740.48

4,914.43

678.97

0

Other Operating Income

35.35

32.21

34.93

5.16

0

Other Income

35.32

33.37

31.49

2.6

0

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shyam S Bhartia

Co-Chairman & WTD

Hari S Bhartia

Independent Director

S K Roongta

Independent Director

Sudha Pillai

Independent Director

ARUN SETH

Independent Director

Pradeep Banerjee

Independent Director

SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY

Independent Director

Ameeta Chatterjee

Non Executive Director

Priyavrat Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Arjun Shanker Bhartia

Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Deepak Jain

Whole Time Director & COO

Vijay Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

Summary

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Formerly known as Jubilant LSI Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 23 October 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. The name of Company was changed from Jubilant LSI Limited to Jubilant Ingrevia Limited effective October 16, 2020. The Company is a global integrated Life Science products and Innovative Solutions provider serving Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Agrochemical, Consumer and Industrial customers with customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost-effective and conforming to excellent quality standards. The Company is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, a diversified global conglomerate founded by Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia. Today, the Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. The Group has four flagships companies listed on Indian Stock Exchanges - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India offer a range of products and solutions that are innovative, costeffective and quality driven. It established itself as a single point solution for CDMO services for global Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical companies. It is at present across the valu
Company FAQs

What is the Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd share price today?

The Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹832.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is ₹13262.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is 95.54 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is ₹420 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd?

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.17%, 3 Years at 13.38%, 1 Year at 74.26%, 6 Month at 63.14%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at 10.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.47 %
Institutions - 22.69 %
Public - 25.07 %

