Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹869
Prev. Close₹859.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,811.04
Day's High₹885
Day's Low₹827.15
52 Week's High₹885
52 Week's Low₹420
Book Value₹146.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,262.54
P/E95.54
EPS8.99
Divi. Yield0.58
The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.Read More
In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.Read More
The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.93
15.93
15.93
15.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,231.13
2,142.65
1,967.12
1,559.92
Net Worth
2,247.06
2,158.58
1,983.05
1,575.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
668.92
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-387.91
As % of sales
57.99
Employee costs
-43.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
68.48
Depreciation
-21.35
Tax paid
-16.95
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,100.45
4,740.48
4,914.43
678.97
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,100.45
4,740.48
4,914.43
678.97
0
Other Operating Income
35.35
32.21
34.93
5.16
0
Other Income
35.32
33.37
31.49
2.6
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shyam S Bhartia
Co-Chairman & WTD
Hari S Bhartia
Independent Director
S K Roongta
Independent Director
Sudha Pillai
Independent Director
ARUN SETH
Independent Director
Pradeep Banerjee
Independent Director
SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY
Independent Director
Ameeta Chatterjee
Non Executive Director
Priyavrat Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Arjun Shanker Bhartia
Managing Director & CEO
Mr. Deepak Jain
Whole Time Director & COO
Vijay Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
Summary
Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Formerly known as Jubilant LSI Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 23 October 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. The name of Company was changed from Jubilant LSI Limited to Jubilant Ingrevia Limited effective October 16, 2020. The Company is a global integrated Life Science products and Innovative Solutions provider serving Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Agrochemical, Consumer and Industrial customers with customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost-effective and conforming to excellent quality standards. The Company is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, a diversified global conglomerate founded by Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia. Today, the Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. The Group has four flagships companies listed on Indian Stock Exchanges - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India offer a range of products and solutions that are innovative, costeffective and quality driven. It established itself as a single point solution for CDMO services for global Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical companies. It is at present across the valu
Read More
The Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹832.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is ₹13262.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is 95.54 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd is ₹420 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.17%, 3 Years at 13.38%, 1 Year at 74.26%, 6 Month at 63.14%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at 10.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.