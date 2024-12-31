iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Corporate Actions

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jubilant Ingrev.: Related News

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

31 Dec 2024

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

25 Oct 2024

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

18 Jul 2024

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

Read More
Read More

