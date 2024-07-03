iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Annually Results

758
(-3.91%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,100.45

4,740.48

4,914.43

678.97

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,100.45

4,740.48

4,914.43

678.97

0

Other Operating Income

35.35

32.21

34.93

5.16

0

Other Income

35.32

33.37

31.49

2.6

0

Total Income

4,171.12

4,806.06

4,980.85

686.73

0

Total Expenditure

3,714.68

4,225.59

4,117.58

579.95

0.17

PBIDT

456.44

580.47

863.27

106.78

-0.17

Interest

52.66

21.58

30.94

7.33

0

PBDT

403.78

558.89

832.33

99.45

-0.17

Depreciation

136.17

122.18

123.39

22.06

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

63.62

70.23

125.1

13.36

0

Deferred Tax

21.1

58.98

107.13

9.67

0

Reported Profit After Tax

182.89

307.5

476.71

54.36

-0.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

182.89

307.5

476.71

54.36

-0.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-9.09

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

182.89

307.5

476.71

63.45

-0.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.56

19.34

29.98

20.78

-3.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

500

250

500

35

0

Equity

15.8

15.9

15.9

15.93

0.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.13

12.24

17.56

15.72

0

PBDTM(%)

9.84

11.78

16.93

14.64

0

PATM(%)

4.46

6.48

9.7

8

0

Jubilant Ingrev.: Related NEWS

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.