Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Shareholding Pattern

739
(-2.36%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

3.52%

3.52%

3.52%

3.52%

3.52%

Indian

47.94%

47.94%

47.94%

47.94%

47.94%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

22.68%

20.63%

20.19%

17.53%

15.48%

Non-Institutions

25.06%

27.08%

27.52%

30.16%

32.21%

Total Non-Promoter

47.75%

47.71%

47.71%

47.7%

47.7%

Custodian

0.77%

0.8%

0.8%

0.82%

0.82%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.52%

Foreign: 3.52%

Indian: 47.94%

Non-Promoter- 22.68%

Institutions: 22.68%

Non-Institutions: 25.06%

Custodian: 0.77%

Jubilant Ingrev.: Related NEWS

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

Loading...

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

