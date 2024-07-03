iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

788.85
(-5.70%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

3,040.21

3,611

3,638.56

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,040.21

3,611

3,638.56

0

Other Operating Income

21.15

16.71

15.05

0

Other Income

25.87

24.37

22.3

0

Total Income

3,087.23

3,652.08

3,675.91

0

Total Expenditure

2,731.48

3,182.67

2,964.19

0

PBIDT

355.75

469.41

711.72

0

Interest

39.04

15.88

24.82

0

PBDT

316.71

453.53

686.9

0

Depreciation

100.45

92.34

92.47

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

41.29

58.73

108.36

0

Deferred Tax

21.33

47.27

77.95

0

Reported Profit After Tax

153.64

255.19

408.12

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

153.64

255.19

408.12

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

153.64

255.19

408.12

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.71

16.05

25.67

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

250

250

250

0

Equity

15.8

15.9

15.9

0.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.7

12.99

19.56

0

PBDTM(%)

10.41

12.55

18.87

0

PATM(%)

5.05

7.06

11.21

0

Jubilant Ingrev.: Related NEWS

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Read More
Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

Read More

