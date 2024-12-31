iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd News Today

739
(-2.36%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM
Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM
Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

