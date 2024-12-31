Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-70,656.02
EBIT growth
-58,932.53
Net profit growth
-32,846.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.11
0
EBIT margin
14.27
0
Net profit margin
7.94
0
RoCE
7.79
RoNW
1.41
RoA
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.41
-3.32
Dividend per share
0.35
0
Cash EPS
2.02
-3.32
Book value per share
120.72
-2.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
76.56
P/CEPS
128.76
P/B
2.16
EV/EBIDTA
38.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.49
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
125.65
0
Inventory days
162.48
0
Creditor days
-232.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.32
0
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
3.74
0.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.07
0
Employee costs
-7.16
0
Other costs
-21.63
0
The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.Read More
In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.Read More
The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.Read More
