Jubilant Ingrevia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting- January 30 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11:45 am and concluded at 2:45pm Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; 2. Limited Review Reports on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the said quarter; 3. Declaration for unmodified Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated). 4. The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each on the paidup Equity Share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before February 28, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome- Quarterly Results , Interim Dividend Result- Financial Resulr-31.12.2023 Board Approves Dividend Corporate Action- Fixing of Record date for payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)