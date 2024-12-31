|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited financial results for quarter ending 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting and Final Dividend The Board at its meeting held on May 14, 2024 has recommended the final dividend. Re-appointment of Cost Auditors for FY 2024-25 Record Date is fixed as August 2, 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting- January 30 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11:45 am and concluded at 2:45pm Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; 2. Limited Review Reports on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the said quarter; 3. Declaration for unmodified Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated). 4. The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each on the paidup Equity Share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before February 28, 2024. Board Meeting Outcome- Quarterly Results , Interim Dividend Result- Financial Resulr-31.12.2023 Board Approves Dividend Corporate Action- Fixing of Record date for payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)
The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.Read More
In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.Read More
The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.Read More
