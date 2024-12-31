|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2.5
|250
|Final
|The Board at its meeting held on May 14, 2024 has recommended the final dividend. Record Date is fixed as August 2, 2024
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|2.5
|250
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11:45 am and concluded at 2:45pm The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each on the paidup Equity Share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before February 28, 2024.
The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.Read More
In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.Read More
The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.