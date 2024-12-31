Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11:45 am and concluded at 2:45pm The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each on the paidup Equity Share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before February 28, 2024.