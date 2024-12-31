iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Dividend

711.05
(-0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20242.5250Final
The Board at its meeting held on May 14, 2024 has recommended the final dividend. Record Date is fixed as August 2, 2024
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20242.5250Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11:45 am and concluded at 2:45pm The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of Re. 1 each on the paidup Equity Share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, February 9, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid/ dispatched on or before February 28, 2024.

Jubilant Ingrev.: Related News

Jubilant Ingrevia Arm Acquires 6.67% Stake in Forum I Aviation

31 Dec 2024|01:04 AM

The board approved this acquisition on December 30, 2024. The equity bought of 6.67% was from Hero Fincorp Ltd and Sunil Kant Munjal.

Jubilant Ingrevia shares slip ~4% on muted Q2 show

25 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

In Q2 FY25, the company's total EBITDA increased by 7% year on year to ₹135 Crore, up from ₹126 Crore the previous year.

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 net profit dips ~16% y-o-y

18 Jul 2024|11:11 AM

The company stated that its production facility in Bharuch successfully completed its USFDA inspection with zero 483 findings.

