Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Summary

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (Formerly known as Jubilant LSI Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 23 October 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. The name of Company was changed from Jubilant LSI Limited to Jubilant Ingrevia Limited effective October 16, 2020. The Company is a global integrated Life Science products and Innovative Solutions provider serving Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Agrochemical, Consumer and Industrial customers with customised products and solutions that are innovative, cost-effective and conforming to excellent quality standards. The Company is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, a diversified global conglomerate founded by Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia. Today, the Group has a strong presence in diverse sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services, Proprietary Novel Drugs, Life Science Ingredients, Agri Products, Performance Polymers, Food Service (QSR), Food, Auto, Consulting in Aerospace and Oilfield Services. The Group has four flagships companies listed on Indian Stock Exchanges - Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Jubilant Industries Limited. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India offer a range of products and solutions that are innovative, costeffective and quality driven. It established itself as a single point solution for CDMO services for global Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical companies. It is at present across the value chain like Route design, Process Development, Process Optimisation, Scale-up and Commercial Manufacturing of Advance Intermediates for Pharma and Agro and Actives for Agrochemicals. It is a leading supplier of Ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) among standalone distilleries in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of speciality intermediates, nutrition & health solutions and life science chemicals through five manufacturing facilities in India. It offers broad portfolio of high quality ingredient that find application in a wide range of industries. It serves more than 1400 customers in more than 60 countries across the world. The portfolio of the Company is extended to custom research and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers on an exclusive basis. The business focuses on three core segments - Speciality Chemicals, Nutrition and Health Solutions and Life Science Chemicals. The Company offer a range of products including straight Nutritional Ingredients like Vitamin B3, Picolinates to premix solutions for animal and human nutrition. The Life Science Chemicals and Speciality Chemicals segments provide complete backward integration giving competitive edge over competitors. The Company is the global largest producer of Niacinamide and amongst Global top two manufacturers of Vitamin B3 and Indias largest manufacturer of Vitamin B4. The Company is a Partner of Choice for more than 400 global customers. It has also embarked on the manufacturing of herbal range of products for animal feed under the brand Phytoshield. The Life Science Ingredients (LSI) business of Jubilant Pharmova Limited was demerged into the Company, (Jubilant Ingrevia Limited) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from February 1, 2021. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement, 5 subsidiary companies of Jubilant Pharmova Limited namely, Jubilant Infrastructure Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences (USA) Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences International Pte. Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences (Shanghai) Limited and Jubilant Life Sciences NV became subsidiaries of the Company effective from the said date.During FY 2022-23, the Company acquired 37.98% of equity share capital of Mister Veg Foods Private Limited (MVFPL) effective March 16, 2023. It commissioned the 25,000 TPA New Acetic Anhydride Plant in Bharuch, Gujarat.