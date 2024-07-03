iifl-logo-icon 1
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Share Price

130.79
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open137.04
  • Day's High137.3
  • 52 Wk High144.99
  • Prev. Close137.04
  • Day's Low128.9
  • 52 Wk Low 79.95
  • Turnover (lac)2,131.75
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value37.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,190.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

137.04

Prev. Close

137.04

Turnover(Lac.)

2,131.75

Day's High

137.3

Day's Low

128.9

52 Week's High

144.99

52 Week's Low

79.95

Book Value

37.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,190.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.38%

Foreign: 31.38%

Indian: 16.63%

Non-Promoter- 5.04%

Institutions: 5.04%

Non-Institutions: 46.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.06

19.02

19.01

61.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

695.66

623.12

573.33

402.76

Net Worth

715.72

642.14

592.34

464.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

685.5

600.04

579.77

402.88

yoy growth (%)

14.24

3.49

43.9

24.1

Raw materials

-394.5

-378.39

-388.83

-304.1

As % of sales

57.54

63.06

67.06

75.48

Employee costs

-52.88

-38.69

-28.01

-20.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.07

15.52

44.42

-18.06

Depreciation

-26.68

-19.28

-11.28

-9.06

Tax paid

-10.2

-6.73

-10.56

3.89

Working capital

-2.26

101.13

56.79

32.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.24

3.49

43.9

24.1

Op profit growth

25.22

3.61

938.42

-73.95

EBIT growth

44.62

-33.7

1,124.7

-74.64

Net profit growth

212.39

-73.04

-316.67

1,691.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,613.06

1,681.56

1,412.09

1,187.1

1,049.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,613.06

1,681.56

1,412.09

1,187.1

1,049.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.56

5.8

33.03

4.98

3.43

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish S Dandekar

Managing Director

Nirmal V Momaya

Non Executive Director

Anagha S Dandekar

Executive Director (Technical)

Arujun S Dukane

Independent Director

Amol Shah

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Independent Director

Mahabaleshwar G Palekar

Non Executive Director

Harsha Raghavan

Independent Director

Conrad D Souza

Independent Director

Pradip M. Kanakia

Vice President & CS

Rahul Sawale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

Summary

Camlin Fine Sciences Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Camlicon Consultants Private Limited. On June 1, 2006, the Company name was changed from Camlicon Consultants Private Limited to Camlin Fine Chemicals Private Limited. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Fine Chemicals Division of Camlin Limited got demerged and transferred to the Company effective from July 01, 2006. On August 11, 2006, the Company status was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited. W.e.f. 27th August, 2011 name of the Company was changed from Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited to Camlin Fine Sciences Limited.The Company is one of the Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of Bulk Drugs, Fine Chemicals and Food Grade products. It manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), food antioxidants and sweeteners. They operate in two business divisions, namely Food Ingredients Division and Industrial products Division. The companys products have applications in processed foods, edible oils, paints, polymers, alternative fuels (biodiesel), rubber, health, and pharmaceuticals.The company has a strong research and development which is focused on bringing in continual improvements on process and products, backward integration and developing innovative products. The research and development is equipped with comprehensive and updated instrumentation for conducting quality analysis, s
Company FAQs

What is the Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is ₹2190.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is 0 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is ₹79.95 and ₹144.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd?

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.38%, 3 Years at 1.84%, 1 Year at 2.88%, 6 Month at 33.05%, 3 Month at 36.47% and 1 Month at 13.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.02 %
Institutions - 5.05 %
Public - 46.93 %

