Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹137.04
Prev. Close₹137.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,131.75
Day's High₹137.3
Day's Low₹128.9
52 Week's High₹144.99
52 Week's Low₹79.95
Book Value₹37.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,190.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.06
19.02
19.01
61.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
695.66
623.12
573.33
402.76
Net Worth
715.72
642.14
592.34
464.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
685.5
600.04
579.77
402.88
yoy growth (%)
14.24
3.49
43.9
24.1
Raw materials
-394.5
-378.39
-388.83
-304.1
As % of sales
57.54
63.06
67.06
75.48
Employee costs
-52.88
-38.69
-28.01
-20.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.07
15.52
44.42
-18.06
Depreciation
-26.68
-19.28
-11.28
-9.06
Tax paid
-10.2
-6.73
-10.56
3.89
Working capital
-2.26
101.13
56.79
32.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.24
3.49
43.9
24.1
Op profit growth
25.22
3.61
938.42
-73.95
EBIT growth
44.62
-33.7
1,124.7
-74.64
Net profit growth
212.39
-73.04
-316.67
1,691.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,613.06
1,681.56
1,412.09
1,187.1
1,049.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,613.06
1,681.56
1,412.09
1,187.1
1,049.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.56
5.8
33.03
4.98
3.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish S Dandekar
Managing Director
Nirmal V Momaya
Non Executive Director
Anagha S Dandekar
Executive Director (Technical)
Arujun S Dukane
Independent Director
Amol Shah
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Independent Director
Mahabaleshwar G Palekar
Non Executive Director
Harsha Raghavan
Independent Director
Conrad D Souza
Independent Director
Pradip M. Kanakia
Vice President & CS
Rahul Sawale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
Summary
Camlin Fine Sciences Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Camlicon Consultants Private Limited. On June 1, 2006, the Company name was changed from Camlicon Consultants Private Limited to Camlin Fine Chemicals Private Limited. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Fine Chemicals Division of Camlin Limited got demerged and transferred to the Company effective from July 01, 2006. On August 11, 2006, the Company status was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited. W.e.f. 27th August, 2011 name of the Company was changed from Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited to Camlin Fine Sciences Limited.The Company is one of the Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of Bulk Drugs, Fine Chemicals and Food Grade products. It manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), food antioxidants and sweeteners. They operate in two business divisions, namely Food Ingredients Division and Industrial products Division. The companys products have applications in processed foods, edible oils, paints, polymers, alternative fuels (biodiesel), rubber, health, and pharmaceuticals.The company has a strong research and development which is focused on bringing in continual improvements on process and products, backward integration and developing innovative products. The research and development is equipped with comprehensive and updated instrumentation for conducting quality analysis, s
Read More
The Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is ₹2190.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is 0 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd is ₹79.95 and ₹144.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.38%, 3 Years at 1.84%, 1 Year at 2.88%, 6 Month at 33.05%, 3 Month at 36.47% and 1 Month at 13.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.