Summary

Camlin Fine Sciences Limited was originally incorporated on November 30, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Camlicon Consultants Private Limited. On June 1, 2006, the Company name was changed from Camlicon Consultants Private Limited to Camlin Fine Chemicals Private Limited. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Fine Chemicals Division of Camlin Limited got demerged and transferred to the Company effective from July 01, 2006. On August 11, 2006, the Company status was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited. W.e.f. 27th August, 2011 name of the Company was changed from Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited to Camlin Fine Sciences Limited.The Company is one of the Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of Bulk Drugs, Fine Chemicals and Food Grade products. It manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), food antioxidants and sweeteners. They operate in two business divisions, namely Food Ingredients Division and Industrial products Division. The companys products have applications in processed foods, edible oils, paints, polymers, alternative fuels (biodiesel), rubber, health, and pharmaceuticals.The company has a strong research and development which is focused on bringing in continual improvements on process and products, backward integration and developing innovative products. The research and development is equipped with comprehensive and updated instrumentation for conducting quality analysis, s

Read More