Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

139.45
(6.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

422.97

395.85

401.69

385.89

405.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

422.97

395.85

401.69

385.89

405.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.6

1.87

5.76

1.66

1.76

Total Income

435.57

397.72

407.46

387.55

407.64

Total Expenditure

530.77

377.72

464.75

362.56

380.75

PBIDT

-95.19

20.01

-57.29

24.99

26.89

Interest

26.42

23.37

16.17

14.14

19.78

PBDT

-121.62

-3.37

-73.46

10.85

7.12

Depreciation

20.69

20.11

20.05

20.58

19.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16.41

7.4

6.51

6.48

7.86

Deferred Tax

-42.61

3.77

-18.23

-1.94

0.89

Reported Profit After Tax

-116.11

-34.65

-81.79

-14.28

-20.83

Minority Interest After NP

-15.88

-0.7

-4.65

-2.49

-1.45

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-100.23

-33.95

-77.14

-11.79

-19.38

Extra-ordinary Items

-134.62

0

-46.33

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34.39

-33.95

-30.81

-11.79

-19.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.98

-2.03

-4.64

-0.71

-1.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22.5

5.05

-14.26

6.47

6.62

PBDTM(%)

-28.75

-0.85

-18.28

2.81

1.75

PATM(%)

-27.45

-8.75

-20.36

-3.7

-5.13

