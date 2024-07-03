Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
422.97
395.85
401.69
385.89
405.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.97
395.85
401.69
385.89
405.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.6
1.87
5.76
1.66
1.76
Total Income
435.57
397.72
407.46
387.55
407.64
Total Expenditure
530.77
377.72
464.75
362.56
380.75
PBIDT
-95.19
20.01
-57.29
24.99
26.89
Interest
26.42
23.37
16.17
14.14
19.78
PBDT
-121.62
-3.37
-73.46
10.85
7.12
Depreciation
20.69
20.11
20.05
20.58
19.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.41
7.4
6.51
6.48
7.86
Deferred Tax
-42.61
3.77
-18.23
-1.94
0.89
Reported Profit After Tax
-116.11
-34.65
-81.79
-14.28
-20.83
Minority Interest After NP
-15.88
-0.7
-4.65
-2.49
-1.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-100.23
-33.95
-77.14
-11.79
-19.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-134.62
0
-46.33
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.39
-33.95
-30.81
-11.79
-19.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.98
-2.03
-4.64
-0.71
-1.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-22.5
5.05
-14.26
6.47
6.62
PBDTM(%)
-28.75
-0.85
-18.28
2.81
1.75
PATM(%)
-27.45
-8.75
-20.36
-3.7
-5.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.