Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

139.45
(6.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

685.5

600.04

579.77

402.88

yoy growth (%)

14.24

3.49

43.9

24.1

Raw materials

-394.5

-378.39

-388.83

-304.1

As % of sales

57.54

63.06

67.06

75.48

Employee costs

-52.88

-38.69

-28.01

-20.89

As % of sales

7.71

6.44

4.83

5.18

Other costs

-160.63

-121.07

-103.21

-72.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.43

20.17

17.8

17.9

Operating profit

77.48

61.87

59.71

5.75

OPM

11.3

10.31

10.29

1.42

Depreciation

-26.68

-19.28

-11.28

-9.06

Interest expense

-33.42

-32.53

-28.06

-23.98

Other income

18.7

5.46

24.06

9.23

Profit before tax

36.07

15.52

44.42

-18.06

Taxes

-10.2

-6.73

-10.56

3.89

Tax rate

-28.29

-43.4

-23.78

-21.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.86

8.78

33.86

-14.17

Exceptional items

0

-0.5

-3.14

0

Net profit

25.86

8.28

30.72

-14.17

yoy growth (%)

212.39

-73.04

-316.67

1,691.38

NPM

3.77

1.38

5.29

-3.51

