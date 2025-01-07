Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
685.5
600.04
579.77
402.88
yoy growth (%)
14.24
3.49
43.9
24.1
Raw materials
-394.5
-378.39
-388.83
-304.1
As % of sales
57.54
63.06
67.06
75.48
Employee costs
-52.88
-38.69
-28.01
-20.89
As % of sales
7.71
6.44
4.83
5.18
Other costs
-160.63
-121.07
-103.21
-72.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.43
20.17
17.8
17.9
Operating profit
77.48
61.87
59.71
5.75
OPM
11.3
10.31
10.29
1.42
Depreciation
-26.68
-19.28
-11.28
-9.06
Interest expense
-33.42
-32.53
-28.06
-23.98
Other income
18.7
5.46
24.06
9.23
Profit before tax
36.07
15.52
44.42
-18.06
Taxes
-10.2
-6.73
-10.56
3.89
Tax rate
-28.29
-43.4
-23.78
-21.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.86
8.78
33.86
-14.17
Exceptional items
0
-0.5
-3.14
0
Net profit
25.86
8.28
30.72
-14.17
yoy growth (%)
212.39
-73.04
-316.67
1,691.38
NPM
3.77
1.38
5.29
-3.51
