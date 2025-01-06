iifl-logo-icon 1
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.79
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

Camlin Fine FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

36.07

15.52

44.42

-18.06

Depreciation

-26.68

-19.28

-11.28

-9.06

Tax paid

-10.2

-6.73

-10.56

3.89

Working capital

-2.26

101.13

56.79

32.57

Other operating items

Operating

-3.08

90.63

79.36

9.32

Capital expenditure

33.7

212.59

43.13

1.72

Free cash flow

30.61

303.22

122.49

11.04

Equity raised

1,005.61

808.9

653.3

500.58

Investing

8.22

-0.45

-74.06

104.14

Financing

317.02

272.94

121.58

-24.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,361.46

1,384.61

823.32

591.75

QUICKLINKS FOR Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

