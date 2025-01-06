Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
36.07
15.52
44.42
-18.06
Depreciation
-26.68
-19.28
-11.28
-9.06
Tax paid
-10.2
-6.73
-10.56
3.89
Working capital
-2.26
101.13
56.79
32.57
Other operating items
Operating
-3.08
90.63
79.36
9.32
Capital expenditure
33.7
212.59
43.13
1.72
Free cash flow
30.61
303.22
122.49
11.04
Equity raised
1,005.61
808.9
653.3
500.58
Investing
8.22
-0.45
-74.06
104.14
Financing
317.02
272.94
121.58
-24.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,361.46
1,384.61
823.32
591.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.