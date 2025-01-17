iifl-logo-icon 1
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Key Ratios

132.59
(-1.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.95

13.14

45.59

34.96

Op profit growth

-16

39.19

941.29

-55.44

EBIT growth

-8.93

40.75

-4,371.23

-111.35

Net profit growth

19.06

68.09

-202.27

165.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.82

15.32

12.45

1.74

EBIT margin

9.19

12.01

9.65

-0.32

Net profit margin

4.29

4.29

2.88

-4.11

RoCE

9.49

12.38

11.16

-0.34

RoNW

2.18

2.43

1.95

-2.53

RoA

1.1

1.1

0.83

-1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.85

5.13

2.46

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.3

0.52

-0.2

-4.64

Book value per share

47.64

50.46

33.24

30.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

35.39

26.62

15.64

0

P/CEPS

453.92

261.08

-187.9

-21.43

P/B

2.86

2.7

1.15

3.25

EV/EBIDTA

14.49

11.73

7.09

64.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-35.7

-37.81

-48.74

-21.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.71

80.48

79.69

88.7

Inventory days

89.28

95.03

93.44

110.62

Creditor days

-62.04

-64.41

-73.39

-66.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.63

-3.8

-2.34

0.08

Net debt / equity

0.67

0.63

1.17

0.87

Net debt / op. profit

3.29

2.26

3.62

25.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.78

-49.15

-50.87

-58.62

Employee costs

-10.27

-10.14

-9.5

-10.11

Other costs

-25.12

-25.38

-27.16

-29.52

