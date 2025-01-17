Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.95
13.14
45.59
34.96
Op profit growth
-16
39.19
941.29
-55.44
EBIT growth
-8.93
40.75
-4,371.23
-111.35
Net profit growth
19.06
68.09
-202.27
165.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.82
15.32
12.45
1.74
EBIT margin
9.19
12.01
9.65
-0.32
Net profit margin
4.29
4.29
2.88
-4.11
RoCE
9.49
12.38
11.16
-0.34
RoNW
2.18
2.43
1.95
-2.53
RoA
1.1
1.1
0.83
-1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.85
5.13
2.46
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.3
0.52
-0.2
-4.64
Book value per share
47.64
50.46
33.24
30.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
35.39
26.62
15.64
0
P/CEPS
453.92
261.08
-187.9
-21.43
P/B
2.86
2.7
1.15
3.25
EV/EBIDTA
14.49
11.73
7.09
64.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-35.7
-37.81
-48.74
-21.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.71
80.48
79.69
88.7
Inventory days
89.28
95.03
93.44
110.62
Creditor days
-62.04
-64.41
-73.39
-66.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.63
-3.8
-2.34
0.08
Net debt / equity
0.67
0.63
1.17
0.87
Net debt / op. profit
3.29
2.26
3.62
25.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.78
-49.15
-50.87
-58.62
Employee costs
-10.27
-10.14
-9.5
-10.11
Other costs
-25.12
-25.38
-27.16
-29.52
