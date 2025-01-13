Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.06
19.02
19.01
61.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
695.66
623.12
573.33
402.76
Net Worth
715.72
642.14
592.34
464.64
Minority Interest
Debt
511.38
617.14
460.78
378.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.27
52.6
30.56
30.26
Total Liabilities
1,299.37
1,311.88
1,083.68
873.12
Fixed Assets
607.96
611.4
511.14
312.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.87
81.8
81.78
73.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
65.43
37.49
20.25
23.96
Networking Capital
532.13
571.36
414.04
381.83
Inventories
254.91
251.98
142.5
131.35
Inventory Days
75.87
79.89
Sundry Debtors
491.81
526.3
440.65
368.21
Debtor Days
234.62
223.97
Other Current Assets
123.48
112.5
113.39
99.82
Sundry Creditors
-295.77
-260.28
-242.4
-197.99
Creditor Days
129.06
120.43
Other Current Liabilities
-42.3
-59.14
-40.1
-19.56
Cash
13.95
9.83
56.48
81.59
Total Assets
1,299.34
1,311.88
1,083.69
873.11
