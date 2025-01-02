iifl-logo-icon 1
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Board Meeting

134.2
(-0.78%)
Jan 16, 2025

Camlin Fine CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue Outcome of the meeting of the Securities Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (the Company) held on January 2, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)
Board Meeting22 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the revision of the quantum of the proposed Rights Issue to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 crores; and Issue of any debt securities of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, November 22, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the revision of the quantum of the proposed Rights Issue to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 crores; and The proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of up to 10,000 (Ten Thousand) senior, secured, redeemable, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 100,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) each (NCDs) aggregating for an amount of Rs. 100,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Crores only) on a private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results - 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue of equity shares under applicable laws or issue of any other securities of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval for fund raising proposal For the purposes of giving effect to the rights issue, the detailed terms to the rights issue including but not limited to issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course by the Board, or the Securities Issue and Allotment Committee constituted by the Board, in accordance with applicable laws, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, as may be required. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval for fund raising proposal (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. UFR 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about the Board Meeting to be held on May 20 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 AFR 31st March, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor for FY 2024 - 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

