5:41 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LTD (532834) RECORD DATE 08/01/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 109 per Share on Rights Basis for every 41 (Forty One) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment - Issue Price of Rs. 110/- is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.01.2025)