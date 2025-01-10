TO THE MEMBERS OF CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements of CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and the Notes to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind-AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind-AS") and with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 39 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, relating to Impairment of Investment in and Assets of CFS Wanglong Flavors (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. (CFSWL) (a subsidiary Company). The Supreme People?s Court of China ("Honorable Court") had imposed a penalty amounting to RMB 159.32 million i.e. Rs 18,543.25 Lakhs on the JV partner in the subsidiary company and others for alleged infringement of intellectual property used in the manufacturing process. An amount of RMB 11.15 million i.e. Rs 1,297.75 Lakhs which is 7% of the total penalty imposed was attributed to the subsidiary. As a matter of abundant legal caution, the subsidiary company had stopped the production facility till further directions of the Honorable Court. As per the terms of the shareholders? agreement dated April 28, 2017, and amendments made thereafter, the Company and its subsidiary company are indemnified against penalty and/or legal consequences emanating from the violation of the intellectual property rights. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the JV Partner has represented to the Company that they have arrived at an out of Court Settlement with the litigant regarding the infringement of intellectual property.

The said settlement, inter alia:

(a) precludes any punitive action against the subsidiary company and also absolves it from payment of any penalty under the original judgement,

(b) precludes the subsidiary company from manufacturing Methyl Vanillin in China, and

(c) allows the subsidiary company to manufacture, market and sell any product other than Methyl Vanillin, in China at the facility owned by the subsidiary company.

The Board of Directors of the Company had already approved a plan to use the aforesaid facility to manufacture Heliotropin, an aromatic product which is downstream of Catechol. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has evaluated the carrying value of its investments in and receivables from its subsidiary company by considering certain factors which are more fully discussed in the aforesaid note and assessed the same for impairment test.

The outcome arising on such impairment assessment as at March 31, 2024, resulted in impairment provision of Rs 192.84 lakh in respect of its investment in CFSWL in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description Auditor?s Response Exposure in group entities Principal Audit Procedures Performed The exposure within the group entities i.e. carrying amount of the Parent Companys investments, loans and advances, trade & other receivables (net of payables) accounts for 28% (March 31, 2023: 26%) of the total assets of the Company. We compared the carrying value of these investments, loans, advances, trade receivables, other receivables and trade payables with the respective subsidiarys financial statements to identify whether their net assets were in excess of their carrying amount and assessed whether those subsidiaries have historically been profit-making. Their recoverability is dependent on these group companies generating enough cash flows in future, estimation of which requires significant management judgement. For those subsidiaries where carrying amount exceeds the net asset value of the respective subsidiaries, we evaluated the relevant subsidiarys projected statement of profit and loss and projected statement of cash flows with management assumptions relating to key inputs such as projected long term growth and discount rates and assessing the managements assumptions over the recoverability of intercompany receivables against our own knowledge of the performance and net assets of the relevant counterparty. We do not consider valuation of these investments and recovery of intercompany receivables, payables to be at a high risk of significant misstatement. However, due to their materiality in the context of the Companys financial statements, this is considered to be the area that had a significant effect on the company audit. Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. Refer Note 5(i), Note 6, Note 11, Note 14, Note 15, Note 24 and Note 43 forming part of the notes to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, namely Financial Highlights, Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind-AS financial statements - Refer Note 42.I to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024, for which there were any material foreseeable losses. Derivative contracts are appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that;

(a) to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 49(5) to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 49(6) to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Rules as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software programs for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020:

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets and Non-current Assets held for Sale.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the Company has a program for physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets and Non-current Assets held for Sale, by which all Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets and Non-current Assets held for sale are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties of land and building which are freehold and owned by the Company are held in the name of the Company.

In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed under Right of Use assets in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us and representations made by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared to books of account.

b) During the course of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of fixed assets and the current assets of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statement of ageing analysis of debtors/ other receivables filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and the difference, if any, is on account of explainable items and not material in nature.

iii. The Company during the year has not made any investment or provided any guarantee or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has provided loan to a subsidiary during the year.

a) Details of loan to the subsidiary:

A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan to the subsidiary:

Particulars Loans ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year Subsidiary (Unsecured) 1,404.09 Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of the above case Subsidiary (Unsecured) 1,420.46

B. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates:

Particulars Loans ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount loans given during the year Other party (Secured) 1,000.00 Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of the above Other party (Secured) 1,000.00

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that in respect of the terms and conditions of loans granted by the Company are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company which are repayable on demand, during the year, the Company has not demanded such loan or advances in the nature of loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, the question of commenting on the regularity of repayment of principal and receipt of interest does not arise. In respect of certain other loans, where the repayments of the principal and interest have been stipulated and are not due during the year, the question of repayment of principal and receipt of interest being regular does not arise.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures

performed by us, there are no overdue amounts in respect of the loans granted by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures

performed by us, the details of loans that fell due for repayment and were renewed during the

year is as stated below:

Name of the Parties Aggregate amount of existing loans renewed or extended during the year(in lakhs) Percentage of aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loan granted during the year CFS North America LLC Rs 1,050.82 44% Polygel Industries Private Limited Rs 1,000.00 42%

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has granted loans which are repayable on demand. The details of such loans are as under:

Particulars Subsidiaries Aggregate amount of loan/advances in the nature of loan Repayable on demand (A) Rs 3,711.07 lakh Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) Rs 3,711.07 lakh Percentage of loan/advances in nature of loans to the total 63%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loans to the persons covered under section 185 or given any securities as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. In respect of loans granted, guarantees given and investments made under section 186 of the Act, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be the deposits during the year and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal which is to be complied with by the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for some of the products. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government of India for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us,

the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no undisputed dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax which has not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute, other than the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum Central Excise Act, 1944 and Customs Act, 1962. Excise Duty 356.02 F. Y 2013-14 CESTAT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 384.26 FY 2015-16 Commissioner Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 485.75 FY 2016-17 of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 474.56 FY 2017-18 (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 255.69 FY 2019-20

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the documents and records produced to us, we have not come across any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents

and records produced to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any lender.

c) To the best of our knowledge, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanation given to us and representations made by the management, no instances of any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of transactions during the year have been disclosed in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records and the representations made to us by the Management, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, the question of commenting whether the aforementioned activities have been conducted without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, does not arise.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination

of the records of the Company, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibilities in respect of other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us the Company does not have any ongoing project with respect to Corporate Social Responsibilities. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors

Referred to in Para 2 (f) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of CAMLIN FINE SCIENCES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the ICAI.