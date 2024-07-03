SectorChemicals
Open₹4,136.05
Prev. Close₹4,127.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.61
Day's High₹4,136.05
Day's Low₹3,960
52 Week's High₹5,426
52 Week's Low₹2,852.05
Book Value₹532.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,537.18
P/E38
EPS108.81
Divi. Yield0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
6.39
6.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.23
232.63
202.28
176.26
Net Worth
286.62
239.02
208.67
182.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
338.01
251.15
322.52
362.15
yoy growth (%)
34.58
-22.12
-10.94
1.27
Raw materials
-191.88
-141.14
-180.09
-215.12
As % of sales
56.76
56.19
55.84
59.4
Employee costs
-38.54
-35.18
-34.13
-34.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
43.32
21.08
49.62
50.07
Depreciation
-5.88
-5.91
-4.19
-4.53
Tax paid
-10.65
-5.65
-15.09
-18.03
Working capital
30.16
9.31
5.42
6.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.58
-22.12
-10.94
1.27
Op profit growth
109.66
-54.81
-8.69
-1.83
EBIT growth
105.42
-57.5
-1.29
3.62
Net profit growth
111.63
-55.29
7.79
1.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahendra Dutia
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravi Kirpalani
Independent Director
ANITA BELANI
Director
Karena Cancilleri
Managing Director & CEO
Prasad Chavare
Independent Director
Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Mark Russell Collis
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Foseco India Ltd
Summary
Foseco India Limited, incorporated on March 22, 1958 is a world leader in the supply of foundry consumables and solutions. The foundry process is highly sequential and critically dependent on consistency of product quality and productivity optimisation. Their solutions and advanced computer simulation techniques allow foundries to reduce casting defects such as pinholes, shrinkage cavity, inclusions, scabbing, penetration or veining. Hence the Foseco products reduce labour-intensive fettling and machining, minimise metal usage requirements, influence the metal solidification process and automate moulding and casting, thus reducing cost, energy usage and mould size.The Company is the Foundry Technologies Division of Vesuvius Group Plc. engaged in supporting the development of global steel and foundry manufacturing processes with new technologies. The Company has manufacturing capabilities in all the main steel and foundry markets as leader in supply of consumable products and solutions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of products used in the metallurgical industry. Foseco offers essential components for foundries, acknowledging the critical role of molten metal conditioning, mould characteristics, and metal flow design in determining casting quality and overall foundry efficiency. Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2
Read More
The Foseco India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3972.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foseco India Ltd is ₹2537.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Foseco India Ltd is 38 and 8.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foseco India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foseco India Ltd is ₹2852.05 and ₹5426 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Foseco India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.69%, 3 Years at 42.28%, 1 Year at 9.33%, 6 Month at -4.29%, 3 Month at -10.81% and 1 Month at -5.39%.
