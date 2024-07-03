Summary

Foseco India Limited, incorporated on March 22, 1958 is a world leader in the supply of foundry consumables and solutions. The foundry process is highly sequential and critically dependent on consistency of product quality and productivity optimisation. Their solutions and advanced computer simulation techniques allow foundries to reduce casting defects such as pinholes, shrinkage cavity, inclusions, scabbing, penetration or veining. Hence the Foseco products reduce labour-intensive fettling and machining, minimise metal usage requirements, influence the metal solidification process and automate moulding and casting, thus reducing cost, energy usage and mould size.The Company is the Foundry Technologies Division of Vesuvius Group Plc. engaged in supporting the development of global steel and foundry manufacturing processes with new technologies. The Company has manufacturing capabilities in all the main steel and foundry markets as leader in supply of consumable products and solutions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of products used in the metallurgical industry. Foseco offers essential components for foundries, acknowledging the critical role of molten metal conditioning, mould characteristics, and metal flow design in determining casting quality and overall foundry efficiency. Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2

