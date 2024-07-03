iifl-logo-icon 1
Foseco India Ltd Share Price

3,972.75
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,136.05
  • Day's High4,136.05
  • 52 Wk High5,426
  • Prev. Close4,127.5
  • Day's Low3,960
  • 52 Wk Low 2,852.05
  • Turnover (lac)44.61
  • P/E38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value532.52
  • EPS108.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,537.18
  • Div. Yield0.6
Foseco India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4,136.05

Prev. Close

4,127.5

Turnover(Lac.)

44.61

Day's High

4,136.05

Day's Low

3,960

52 Week's High

5,426

52 Week's Low

2,852.05

Book Value

532.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,537.18

P/E

38

EPS

108.81

Divi. Yield

0.6

Foseco India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Foseco India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Foseco India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 24.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Foseco India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

6.39

6.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.23

232.63

202.28

176.26

Net Worth

286.62

239.02

208.67

182.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

338.01

251.15

322.52

362.15

yoy growth (%)

34.58

-22.12

-10.94

1.27

Raw materials

-191.88

-141.14

-180.09

-215.12

As % of sales

56.76

56.19

55.84

59.4

Employee costs

-38.54

-35.18

-34.13

-34.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

43.32

21.08

49.62

50.07

Depreciation

-5.88

-5.91

-4.19

-4.53

Tax paid

-10.65

-5.65

-15.09

-18.03

Working capital

30.16

9.31

5.42

6.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.58

-22.12

-10.94

1.27

Op profit growth

109.66

-54.81

-8.69

-1.83

EBIT growth

105.42

-57.5

-1.29

3.62

Net profit growth

111.63

-55.29

7.79

1.46

Foseco India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Foseco India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahendra Dutia

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravi Kirpalani

Independent Director

ANITA BELANI

Director

Karena Cancilleri

Managing Director & CEO

Prasad Chavare

Independent Director

Amitabha Mukhopadhyay

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Mark Russell Collis

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Foseco India Ltd

Summary

Foseco India Limited, incorporated on March 22, 1958 is a world leader in the supply of foundry consumables and solutions. The foundry process is highly sequential and critically dependent on consistency of product quality and productivity optimisation. Their solutions and advanced computer simulation techniques allow foundries to reduce casting defects such as pinholes, shrinkage cavity, inclusions, scabbing, penetration or veining. Hence the Foseco products reduce labour-intensive fettling and machining, minimise metal usage requirements, influence the metal solidification process and automate moulding and casting, thus reducing cost, energy usage and mould size.The Company is the Foundry Technologies Division of Vesuvius Group Plc. engaged in supporting the development of global steel and foundry manufacturing processes with new technologies. The Company has manufacturing capabilities in all the main steel and foundry markets as leader in supply of consumable products and solutions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of products used in the metallurgical industry. Foseco offers essential components for foundries, acknowledging the critical role of molten metal conditioning, mould characteristics, and metal flow design in determining casting quality and overall foundry efficiency. Foseco India, a JV company between Greaves of India and Foseco of UK was incorporated in March 22, 1958 as Greaves Foseco. The technical collaborator Foseco UK holds 66.5%(as on March 31, 2
Company FAQs

What is the Foseco India Ltd share price today?

The Foseco India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3972.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Foseco India Ltd is ₹2537.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Foseco India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Foseco India Ltd is 38 and 8.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Foseco India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Foseco India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Foseco India Ltd is ₹2852.05 and ₹5426 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Foseco India Ltd?

Foseco India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.69%, 3 Years at 42.28%, 1 Year at 9.33%, 6 Month at -4.29%, 3 Month at -10.81% and 1 Month at -5.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Foseco India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Foseco India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 24.57 %

