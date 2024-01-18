|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Feb 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|-
|25
|250
|Final
|Final Dividend The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended for approval of the Members at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, a final dividend of Rs. 25/- (250%) on a paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
