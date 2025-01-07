iifl-logo-icon 1
Foseco India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,025.65
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

338.01

251.15

322.52

362.15

yoy growth (%)

34.58

-22.12

-10.94

1.27

Raw materials

-191.88

-141.14

-180.09

-215.12

As % of sales

56.76

56.19

55.84

59.4

Employee costs

-38.54

-35.18

-34.13

-34.48

As % of sales

11.4

14.01

10.58

9.52

Other costs

-63.98

-54.02

-62.27

-62.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.93

21.51

19.3

17.16

Operating profit

43.59

20.79

46.01

50.39

OPM

12.89

8.27

14.26

13.91

Depreciation

-5.88

-5.91

-4.19

-4.53

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.2

Other income

5.61

6.2

7.81

4.42

Profit before tax

43.32

21.08

49.62

50.07

Taxes

-10.65

-5.65

-15.09

-18.03

Tax rate

-24.58

-26.79

-30.41

-36.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.67

15.43

34.53

32.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

32.67

15.43

34.53

32.03

yoy growth (%)

111.63

-55.29

7.79

1.46

NPM

9.66

6.14

10.7

8.84

