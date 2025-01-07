Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
338.01
251.15
322.52
362.15
yoy growth (%)
34.58
-22.12
-10.94
1.27
Raw materials
-191.88
-141.14
-180.09
-215.12
As % of sales
56.76
56.19
55.84
59.4
Employee costs
-38.54
-35.18
-34.13
-34.48
As % of sales
11.4
14.01
10.58
9.52
Other costs
-63.98
-54.02
-62.27
-62.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.93
21.51
19.3
17.16
Operating profit
43.59
20.79
46.01
50.39
OPM
12.89
8.27
14.26
13.91
Depreciation
-5.88
-5.91
-4.19
-4.53
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.2
Other income
5.61
6.2
7.81
4.42
Profit before tax
43.32
21.08
49.62
50.07
Taxes
-10.65
-5.65
-15.09
-18.03
Tax rate
-24.58
-26.79
-30.41
-36.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.67
15.43
34.53
32.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
32.67
15.43
34.53
32.03
yoy growth (%)
111.63
-55.29
7.79
1.46
NPM
9.66
6.14
10.7
8.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.